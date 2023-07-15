Review: Club Med Bintan, an escape to paradise

Follow us on a journey to re-centre the Body and Soul at Club Med Bintan.

In a world of constant connectivity, there are few places that you can call an escape in this world. Even on vacation, we tend to be Googling the best things to do, turning your relaxing vacation into a long-winded Google search. We’ve been there.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Club Med. The crème de la crème of resorts, Club Med boasts up to 80 resorts all around the world. No matter which part of the globe you’re in, there’s a Club Med near you.

Recently, we had the opportunity to stay at the award-winning Club Med Bintan for four days of peaceful bliss. For the ones in the dark, Bintan Island is just a stone’s throw away from Singapore. The journey to unencumbered bliss requires you to board a plane to Singapore and a 45-min ferry ride to Bintan Island, but trust us, it’s worth it.

A safe haven

North of Bintan Island, nestled amidst lush greenery and crystal blue waters, lies Club Med Bintan. This impressive resort sprawls across 1.2 acres equipped with two swimming pools, two restaurants, tennis courts, a spa and a driving range. Upon arrival, we were greeted by the smiles of the Gentils Organisateurs (GOs) with the view of the glistening waters behind them. It felt like a scene straight out of The White Lotus. We weren’t sure whether it was the hot island sun or scenic view, but the feeling of tranquility ran throughout the resort, making us feel centred.

Exquisite Accommodation

The room at Club Med Bintan definitely makes you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. We had the pleasure of staying in the deluxe room which has all the things you would need but not too much that you wouldn’t want to leave your room. After all, what’s the point of Club Med if not to do all the activities?

The room was incredibly spacious with a huge bathroom and a separate room for the washroom. For the early risers, you can have your coffee on the balcony and if you’re lucky, you might spot the stars of Club Med — the monkeys! — doing some monkey business.

Activities

As one tends to do on vacation, we often have to Google what to do, which more often than not eats up into our relaxing time. Club Med knows this; hence, it does all the planning for you! Club Med Bintan is famed for having a wide-reaching list of activities. For the athletes, Club Med offers golfing, tennis, squash and archery — just to name a few. If you’re like us and you’re not exactly an Olympian, fear not! The GOs are present during all activities to give you a helping hand.

If you’re looking to connect with your inner peace, head on over to the gazebo located right next to the A La Carte Restaurant where you can stretch with the sounds of the ocean. During our stay, we had the pleasure of joining the beginner aerial yoga classes led by Fit-Losophy.

Spa Heaven

What’s a zen weekend without the spa? Nothing excites us more than the prospect of lying down on a massage table and completely passing out! Club Med Spa by C Spa is everything you want a spa to be. From the outside, the spa seems quaint. But as you take a sip of your welcome drink and the masseuse starts leading you down a staircase, you’ll see that it opens up to sprawling chalets, with flora surrounding the area. It is quite a sight to behold.



Once inside, we were ushered into our separate spa chalets and greeted with an ocean view. The 45-minute massage was a true pamper session. The sound of waves crashing onto the rocks while the masseuse releases all the tension in your body… I mean, need we say more? In fact, it was so relaxing that we dozed off — a hallmark of a good massage.

Right when you think it couldn’t get any better, it does. We were ushered to a gazebo with a sunset view to enjoy tea before heading off. Club Med Spa by C Spa is definitely a must-visit if you’re planning a stay.

A Dining Experience

Probably the most pleasantly surprising bit of our stay was the food. When we first heard it would be a buffet service, in all honesty, we were expecting dry cuts of beef and frozen vegetables synonymous with bad buffets. However, Club Med definitely takes their culinary experience seriously, and the dining options left us impressed.

With two restaurants and bars to choose from, the resort offers an array of international cuisines, ensuring there is something to please every palate. The main restaurant is The Waterfall, where food is mainly served from breakfast, lunch and dinner time. From sumptuous seafood delicacies to specialties throughout Asia, Club Med Bintan’s dedication to dining left us impressed. For those who like to sleep in, you can pop by La Terasse — located in front of the spa — to enjoy a beachside view as you dine. The selection at La Terasse, however, is not as wide as the main restaurant but still as sufficient for every palate.

The main restaurant also changes their menu daily, so you won’t need to worry about repetition of the buffet offerings. With the wide selection and friendly GOs who will occasionally join you for a meal, suffice it to say that we had a wonderful dining experience!

Verdict

When one thinks of Club Med, images of families, toddlers and couples usually pop up. However, this zen weekend proved us wrong on all counts. While families and retirees do enjoy the ease of Club Med, young adults have their piece of cake too! From the lively beach bar parties to the relaxing driving range, there is something for all ages to enjoy. Club Med possesses an allure that can only be truly understood by those who have experienced it — if you know, you know. The serene weekend getaway was something we didn’t know we needed! We left the resort feeling centred and rejuvenated, with the gnawing feeling that we’d be back.