Globetrot with confidence: Meet 2024’s safest countries and cities to travel in

According to a new survey on the safest places for travellers, Canada has emerged as the safest country in the world to travel to in 2024.

Safety is a paramount concern for many travellers, especially those embarking on solo journeys. With this in mind, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has released a report on the Safest Places to Travel in 2024, featuring 15 countries from around the globe.

The portal has also compiled a list of the Safest Cities To Travel To In 2024, with Honolulu, Montreal, Reykjavik, Sydney and Amsterdam securing the top five positions.

Safe Travels 101: What makes a destination tourist-friendly?

Several factors contribute to the safety of a location, including robust infrastructure to handle natural disasters and accidents, the friendliness of citizens (especially towards the LGBTQIA+ community and people of colour), the ability to prevent violent crimes, and the absence of terrorism.

Forbes highlights that while Nordic countries and cities frequently appear on safety lists, it is not a guarantee of perpetual safety. For example, Iceland declared a ‘state of emergency’ in November due to high seismic activity, anticipating the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, leading to evacuations in Grindavík.

While Canada may top the list in 2024, there’s no assurance it will consistently remain in the top ten. Safety levels can vary across different parts of the country.

Parameters defining the safest countries and cities in the world in 2024

The portal conducts regular surveys, seeking people’s opinions on various safety parameters in places they have visited. They also incorporate data from the Global Peace Index, travel safety ratings by the US State Department, and GeoSure Global scores of major cities.

Safest countries in the world for your 2024 travels

Canada Switzerland Norway Ireland Netherlands United Kingdom Portugal Denmark Iceland Australia New Zealand Japan France Spain Brazil

2024’s top 15 safest cities for your adventures

Honolulu Montreal Reykjavik Sydney Amsterdam Dubai Copenhagen London Seoul Venice Tokyo Berlin Paris Barcelona Orlando

Read the full report here.

(Hero and feature image: Eugene Aikimov/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Global.