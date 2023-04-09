Samsonite introduces all new ‘Live United’ campaign with New Balance

Samsonite advocates courage to face challenges alongside New Balance in the new collaborative ‘Live United’ campaign.

Available only in Asia Pacific, this campaign takes inspiration from all the people of the city who are constantly living in a fast paced society. Always multi-tasking while balancing profession and passion. ‘Live United’ aims to empower individuals to courageously follow their dreams; be the best and never stop exploring different horizons.

Kim Hee Jeong (Senior Director, Marketing and Brand Strategy at Samsonite Asia) on the collection” “Samsonite is committed to innovating for the future, while honouring its rich history. Through this collection, we seek to address the travel and lifestyle needs of today’s consumer who pursues multiple passions, professions, celebrates their successes in life and to Live Undefined.”

Continuously challenge yourself with the Samsonite x New Balance Live United collection

This collection features four bags that come in different sizes, all made extremely durable for adventurers on different missions. All bags come in two colours (semi-transparent black or semi-transparent white) with different coloured pouches that allow you to style the bag to your liking.

Small but mighty, meet these versatile everyday bags

Introducing a bag made for light packers: the Small Crossbody Bag is Made with a semi-transparent case and comes with two reversible pouches. This durable and versatile crossbody bag is a unique everyday bag that can be carried everywhere and for all occasions — from shopping in malls to exploring the wilderness.

This collection also features the Shoe Box Crossbody Bag, one that’s perfect for sneaker heads. The bag helps aficionados bring their “babies” around safely without damaging their prized possessions. These bags are also stackable display cases that you can use to flaunt your precious shoe collection.

With Samsonite approved quality, meet your trusty travel luggages

If you’re going for short trips, the Rolling Tote is your perfect bag. This 18-inch hard side luggage comes with a reversible and expandable pouch; extremely useful if you need to pack according to categories or compartments. The reversible pouch helps give your see-through bag a fresh change without having to buy a whole new luggage.

Tend to overpack so that you’re prepared for all situations (#relatable)? Meet Spinner 61 – a 22-inch hard side luggage with more pouches for the bigger luggage. This luggage bag comes with three pouches, one large and two mediums. Just like the pouch for the Rolling Tote, all pouches are reversible and are available in different colours. Combining both quality and style, these sturdy travel bags are here to accompany you as you embark on all your boundary-breaking journeys.

Catch the collection in Samsonite physical and retail stores or HERE from 5 April.

(All photos by Samsonite)