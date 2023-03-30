facebook
Home > Travel > South America > The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is opening its doors in Texas this 2024
The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is opening its doors in Texas this 2024
Travel
30 Mar 2023 02:00 PM

The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is opening its doors in Texas this 2024

Paint Chayanin

El Cosmico is the name of the first hotel in the world that uses 3D printing technology in its construction. The property is expected to open in 2024 in Texas.

The name El Cosmico may already ring a bell for some glamping regulars, as it used to be a campground hotel in Marfa, Texas. However, under the collaboration between hospitality expert Liz Lambert, pioneering technology company ICON, and architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the glamping site is getting a relocation and a renovation into a larger, more technologically advanced hotel.

The former 21-acre venue will be relocated onto a 62-acre land, with new hospitality services provided such as an infinity pool, an open-air spa, and a communal space. Since Liz Lambert has high hopes that the property will become more than just a hotel, the innovative 3D printing technology really adds some awe-inspiring elements to the whole project, whether it’s the dome, vault, or parabolic forms of the architecture.

Image credit: ICON

In addition to the upcoming hotel, the team also aims to offer housing in Marfa called Sunday Homes. These 3D-printed homes, like the hotel, will present an unrivalled connection between the desert landscape and cosmic organisations through curved surfaces, domes, and earth-inspired tones.

Find out more via the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.

Travel Hotels Glamping el cosmico
The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is opening its doors in Texas this 2024

Paint Chayanin

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.