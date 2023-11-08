These are the most beautiful places to visit in Turkey

Turkey is a land where history whispers through ancient corridors, architecture tells tales of grandeur, and nature unfurls its breathtaking wonders. From the ethereal landscapes of Cappadocia to the surreal terrains of Pamukkale, Turkey is a canvas painted with a myriad of stories.

Wander through the rich tapestry of its heritage, tracing the footprints of civilisations that have left their mark. Indulge in the romance of Ottoman palaces, their domes and minarets reaching for the heavens. The country’s natural gifts invite you to witness nature’s poetry; culinary delights await, with a tapestry of flavours telling tales as rich as the history that surrounds them. In this guide to Turkey’s beautiful places, we invite you to explore not just destinations but chapters in a tale of opulence and wonder.

Best time to visit scenic & beautiful places in Turkey

The best times to visit Turkey are during spring (April to May) and fall (September to October). In spring, the weather is pleasant, and nature is in full bloom. Likewise, in September and October, you can enjoy sightseeing with lingering summer warmth, and popular attractions are less crowded during these times.

Most beautiful and scenic tourist places in Turkey

Butterfly Valley, Fethiye

Nestled along the 500 km Lycian Way, Butterfly Valley unveils a pristine beach with emerald waters, accessible only by boat from Ölüdeniz or Fethiye. A hidden gem, this idyllic spot features a campsite, beach bar, and yoga classes beneath the trees. Behind the beach lies the real magic of Butterfly Valley, home to 100 butterfly species, including the endemic Jersey Tiger. Protected since 1987, it offers a dreamy waterfall from a 350 m high canyon wall. Accessible only by boat or a challenging trek from Faralya village, it’s a rewarding off-the-beaten-path experience, perfect for hiking amid lush greenery and waterfalls.

How to reach:

By air: Dalaman Airport is the nearest airport, 67.3 km away

Best places to stay: Liberty Fabay, Akra Fethiye Tui Blue Sensatori, Harbour Suites

Best time to explore: June to August

Ephesus

Discover the grandeur of classical architecture in UNESCO-protected Ephesus, a city that echoes ancient Greek, Roman, Christian, Ottoman, and Hellenistic legacies. Marvel at the Temple of Artemis, an original Wonder of the World. This outdoor museum boasts collonaded streets, a colossal amphitheatre, and the enduring Library of Celsus.

Ephesus, a vital Mediterranean outpost, played a role in the spread of Christianity and is considered a Christian pilgrimage site. Don’t miss the House of the Virgin Mary and the Ruins of the Temple of Artemis nearby. Ephesus stands as a captivating testament to Turkey’s historical richness and is unmistakably one of the most beautiful places in Turkey.

How to reach:

By air: Adnan Menderes Airport is the nearest airport, 59 km away

Best places to stay: Izmir Palas Hotel, Key Hotel, Swissôtel Büyük Efes İzmir

Best time to explore: April, May, October, November

Pamukkale and Heirapolis

Discover one of the most beautiful places to visit in Turkey – Pamukkale, meaning ‘cotton castle’ in Turkish. The breathtaking landscape features mineral-rich waters cascading over white travertine basins, creating a surreal snow-like scene. Hierapolis, a Greco-Roman spa town atop Pamukkale, boasts the famed Antique Pool, where Cleopatra herself bathed, gifted by Mark Antony on their wedding.

The pale eau-de-nil pools, formed over millennia, offer a unique bathing experience. Amidst stalactite-like waterfalls, tourists often overlook Hierapolis’ ancient ruins. Here, immerse yourself in Cleopatra’s historic hot bath, surrounded by dormant Roman temple columns. Pamukkale stands as one of the most beautiful places in Turkey, blending nature’s wonder with rich history.

How to reach: Denizli Çardak Airport is the nearest airport, 69.3 km away

Best places to stay: Richmond Pamukkale Thermal Resort, Lycus River Thermal Hotel

Best time to explore: March to May

Blue Lagoon, Olüdeniz

Nestled in the Fethiye neighborhood of Olüdeniz, Turkey’s Blue Lagoon captivates with its natural brilliance. Unlike its Icelandic namesake, this lagoon boasts fluorescent blue waters, fringed by white sands and lush promontories, resembling the Maldives. Ideal for snorkelling, kayaking, paragliding and swimming, it offers encounters with sea turtles and seahorses.

Paragliding enthusiasts revel in spectacular views from above. Belcekiz Beach’s turquoise bay creates mesmerising seascapes, often adorned by paragliders. Oludeniz, globally renowned as Turkey’s Blue Lagoon, showcases aquamarine waters embraced by a curving Mediterranean peninsula. Whether sunbathing or paragliding, this destination stands out among Turkey’s beautiful places.

How to reach:

By air: Dalaman Airport is the closest airport, 61.3 km away

Best places to stay: The Pearl, Olüdeniz, Olüdeniz Blu Luxury Boutique Hotel, White Dolphin

Best time to explore: April to July, September

Cappadocia

In the Turkish Anatolian plateau, Cappadocia unveils surreal landscapes, famed for whimsical rock formations called Fairy Chimneys. These cream-coloured rocks, resembling minarets or mushrooms, showcase erosion’s artistic touch. Explore the enchanting trails around them or opt for a hot-air balloon ride at sunrise or sunset for a breathtaking aerial view.

Beneath the surface, Bronze Age settlers carved cave houses, churches, and even cities into the volcanic rock. Instagram-worthy hot air balloons dot the morning sky over Goreme, offering a captivating spectacle. Cappadocia, a hub for outdoor activities, also boasts iconic rock-cut monasteries like Selime. It’s not just a destination; it’s a dreamy adventure in the heart of Turkey’s beautiful places.

How to reach: Nevşehir Kapadokya Airport is the nearest airport, 37.9 km away

Best places to stay: Cappadocia Cave Suites, Aza Cave Hotel, Sultan Cave Suites

Best time to explore: April, May, early June, late September and October

Bodrum

Graced by shimmering sapphire and turquoise waters, Bodrum dubbed the ‘St. Tropez of Turkey’ unfolds its allure on a sun-kissed peninsula. With over 60 sandy beaches hugging the Aegean Sea, this southwest haven lures beach lovers, offering more than sun and sand—think gastronomy, scuba diving, and fine wines.

Beyond the shorelines, Bodrum reveals a tapestry of archaeology, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture. Explore the UNESCO-lauded Bodrum Castle, home to the fascinating Underwater Archaeology Museum. Unearth history at the Mausoleum of Mausolus, a remnant of the Ancient World’s Seven Wonders. And as the sun sets, embrace the tranquillity of Gümüşlük, a charming fishing village where seaside dining amid driftwood-style shacks awaits, offering a perfect view of the sunset.

How to reach:

By air: Milas–Bodrum Airport is the nearest airport, 35.6 km away

Best places to stay: The Marmara Bodrum, Caresse, Mirada Exclusive Bodrum

Best time to explore: August to mid-November

Kaş

Far from the reaches of mainstream tourism, Kaş, an idyllic fishing village in Turkey, charms travellers. with its unspoiled charm. A haven for free-spirited travellers, this coastal gem seamlessly blends ancient history and modern leisure. Whitewashed houses with Ottoman-style balconies adorn its cobblestone streets, leading to white-sand beaches.

Dive into the turquoise sea, explore well-preserved ruins like Antiphellos, and marvel at the Lycian Rock Tombs, perched high for a mystical journey to the afterlife. Kaş, with its rustic swimming terraces and vibrant Kaputaş beach, offers a serene escape. Discover this offbeat paradise, one of the most beautiful places in Turkey, where mountains meet the dazzling Mediterranean.

How to reach:

By air: Dalaman Airport is the closest airport, 148 km away

Best places to stay: Carruba Boutique Hotel, Aqua Princess Hotel, Aysima Hotel

Best time to explore: June to August

Antalya

Antalya, a gem along the Turkish Riviera, is a city where history meets the Mediterranean coast with a blend of urban vibrancy and sandy serenity. Embracing its ancient roots as Attalia, the historic Kaleiçi unfolds a tapestry of Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk, and Ottoman structures within a walkable square kilometre.

Beyond the city’s mosaic of mosques and churches, turquoise waters and sandy beaches beckon, defining Antalya as a haven for both history enthusiasts and beachgoers. Dive into the remnants of Greek and Roman civilisations or embark on nature’s wonders with Duden waterfalls or a panoramic cable car tour and experience Antalya, one of Turkey’s beautiful places.

How to reach:

By air: Antalya Airport is the busiest airport in the city

Best places to stay: Barut Lara, The Marmara Antalya, Limak Lara De Luxe Hotel & Resort

Best time to explore: April to mid-June and September to mid-October

The Domes of Istanbul

In Istanbul, a tapestry of mosques unfolds, each a timeless gem. Ortaköy Mosque graced in marble and stone, stands gracefully along the Bosphorus, its pink mosaics glowing at sunset. The storied Hagia Sophia, transitioning from cathedral to mosque, then a museum, and now a mosque once more, welcomes all beneath its golden dome and sun-kissed stained glass.

Nearby, the Blue Mosque dazzles with Iznik tiles and celestial blue hues. Perched on the Third Hill, Süleymaniye Mosque, a 16th-century marvel by Süleyman the Magnificent, offers both grandeur and breathtaking city vistas. Discover these captivating landmarks, essential to any exploration of beautiful places in Istanbul, Turkey.

How to reach:

By air: Istanbul Airport is the busiest airport in the city

Best places to stay: Hyatt Regency Istanbul Ataköy, Bosphorus Palace Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea

Best time to explore: April to May, September to October

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure Malaysia

(Hero image credit: givaga/Shutterstock, feature image credit: frantic00/Shutterstock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What makes Cappadocia such a picturesque destination?

Tall, pointed rock formations and canyons called the ‘Fairy Chimneys’.

– What can I expect to see at Pamukkale?

Mineral-rich waters cascading over white travertine basins, Cleopatra’s Antique Pool, and the ancient theatre of Hierapolis.

– What makes the Turkish Riviera a must-visit for tourists?

Also referred to as the Turquoise Coast because of the turquoise waters, the Turkish Riviera is home to 500 beaches and two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (Temple of Artemis and the Mausoleum of Mausolus ruins).

– Why is Istanbul considered a scenic city to explore?

Istanbul, rich in history and UNESCO sites like Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace, boasts vibrant nightlife, cuisine, and accessibility, attracting global tourists.

– What’s unique about Ephesus as a tourist destination?

A UNESCO site, Ephesus is one of the largest Roman archaeological sites in the eastern Mediterranean and home to one of the seven wonders of the world, the temple of Artemis.

– What activities can I enjoy on the Turquoise Coast?

Relax at its many beaches, explore the nightlife, take day trips to nearby towns, and also enjoy hiking, kayaking, paragliding, diving, rafting, and canyoning.



– Are there any hidden gems in Turkey that offer scenic beauty?

Kaş, Pamukkale, and Antalya are some of the hidden gems in Turkey that offer scenic beauty.



– Are these scenic places family-friendly, and what activities are suitable for families?

Istanbul, Antalya, Fethiye, Cappadocia, Bodrum, Butterfly Valley.

