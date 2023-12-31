2023’s busiest flight routes and airports revealed

Travel has surged after the pandemic, with people booking more flights for vacations, work, or family trips. In 2023, there has been a notable increase in travel, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, which now boasts the busiest flight routes globally. Moreover, the latest travel trends in North America have positioned it as the home of the world’s busiest airport!
Several Asian destinations have secured spots in the top ten of the world’s busiest international flight routes. Topping the list is the route from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, with travellers booking approximately 4.9 million seats this year. The second busiest route is between Cairo and Jeddah, with around 4.8 million seats, followed by Hong Kong to Taipei, with about 4.6 million seats.
In terms of the busiest global airports, the top rank is held by Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with 61 million seats, followed by Dubai International Airport with 57 million. Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda Airport, takes the third spot globally with 53 million seats.
The global travel data provider OAG compiled airport data from January to December 2023 to present the annual review of the world’s busiest flight routes and airports. Out of the top ten, seven of the busiest international routes were based in the Asia-Pacific region.
The world’s busiest flight routes
- Kuala Lumpur International Airport – Singapore Changi International Airport: 4,891,952 seats
- Cairo International Airport – King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah): 4,795,712 seats
- Hong Kong International Airport – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei): 4,568,280 seats
- Incheon International Airport (Seoul) – Kansai International Airport (Osaka0): 4,218,484 seats
- Incheon International Airport (Seoul) – Narita International Airport (Tokyo): 4,155,418 seats
- Dubai International Airport – King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): 3,990,076 seats
- Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta) – Singapore Changi International Airport: 3,910,502 seats
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York) – Heathrow Airport (London): 3,878,590 seats
- Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok) – Singapore Changi International Airport: 3,478,474 seats
- Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok) – Incheon International Airport (Seoul): 3,362,968 seats
The list of the busiest global airports is dominated by North America, with over 50 percent of airports based in the US. Only two Asian airports made it to the top: Tokyo International Airport in third place and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in tenth.
The world’s busiest airports
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: 61,226,507
- Dubai International Airport: 56,504,042
- Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport: 52,692,487
- Heathrow Airport (London): 49,370,859
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 48,083,921
- Denver International Airport: 46,743,622
- Istanbul Airport: 46,399,238
- Los Angeles International Airport: 44,482,633
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport: 43,708,796
- Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: 43,425,916
(Feature image credit: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)