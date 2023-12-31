2023’s busiest flight routes and airports revealed

Travel has surged after the pandemic, with people booking more flights for vacations, work, or family trips. In 2023, there has been a notable increase in travel, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, which now boasts the busiest flight routes globally. Moreover, the latest travel trends in North America have positioned it as the home of the world’s busiest airport!

Several Asian destinations have secured spots in the top ten of the world’s busiest international flight routes. Topping the list is the route from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, with travellers booking approximately 4.9 million seats this year. The second busiest route is between Cairo and Jeddah, with around 4.8 million seats, followed by Hong Kong to Taipei, with about 4.6 million seats.

In terms of the busiest global airports, the top rank is held by Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with 61 million seats, followed by Dubai International Airport with 57 million. Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda Airport, takes the third spot globally with 53 million seats.

The world’s busiest flight routes and airports in 2023

The global travel data provider OAG compiled airport data from January to December 2023 to present the annual review of the world’s busiest flight routes and airports. Out of the top ten, seven of the busiest international routes were based in the Asia-Pacific region.

The world’s busiest flight routes

Kuala Lumpur International Airport – Singapore Changi International Airport: 4,891,952 seats Cairo International Airport – King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah): 4,795,712 seats Hong Kong International Airport – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei): 4,568,280 seats Incheon International Airport (Seoul) – Kansai International Airport (Osaka0): 4,218,484 seats Incheon International Airport (Seoul) – Narita International Airport (Tokyo): 4,155,418 seats Dubai International Airport – King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): 3,990,076 seats Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta) – Singapore Changi International Airport: 3,910,502 seats John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York) – Heathrow Airport (London): 3,878,590 seats Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok) – Singapore Changi International Airport: 3,478,474 seats Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok) – Incheon International Airport (Seoul): 3,362,968 seats

The list of the busiest global airports is dominated by North America, with over 50 percent of airports based in the US. Only two Asian airports made it to the top: Tokyo International Airport in third place and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in tenth.

The world’s busiest airports

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: 61,226,507 Dubai International Airport: 56,504,042 Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport: 52,692,487 Heathrow Airport (London): 49,370,859 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 48,083,921 Denver International Airport: 46,743,622 Istanbul Airport: 46,399,238 Los Angeles International Airport: 44,482,633 Chicago O’Hare International Airport: 43,708,796 Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: 43,425,916

