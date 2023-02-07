Visit Saudi Arabia with “Your Ticket Your Visa” service by SAUDIA Airlines

To all Muslim friends planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, SAUDIA Airlines has a new “Your Ticket Your Visa” service made just for you!

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has just announced the launch of “Your Ticket Your Visa” service — a collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Haji and Umrah, The Pilgrims Service Program, and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

How does the “Your Ticket Your Visa” service by SAUDIA Airlines work?

Enjoy a hassle-free flight to Saudi Arabia with SAUDIA Airlines through a digital integration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who facilitates the issuance of your transit visa and linking it to your flight ticket. All within three minutes!

This new service simplifies travelling procedures, enabling guests coming from all international airports in Saudi Arabia to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, and travel around the country to perform Umrah.

The new initiative aims to show SAUDIA’s commitment to promote King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by trying to strengthen its role in the region. This is done by configuring SAUDIA’s flights coming from the east and departing to the west as well as facilitating travel procedures. Another integral component to this is the coordination with the Saudi Tourism Authority to provide incentive packages for those wishing to benefit from “Your Ticket Your Visa” service.

“The launch of this innovative and seamless Stopover Visa is the first of its kind in the aviation industry and a significant milestone in our digital transformation program. It is a testament to SAUDIA’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s strategic goal of reaching 100 million visits by 2030 and we are confident it will positively impact the growing number of transit passengers while enhancing our position as a hub that connects East and West,” says Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA Airlines.

For more information, click here.

Hero & featured image credit: SAUDIA Airlines