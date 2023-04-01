These are the 10 budget friendly countries you should visit in 2023

With fuel prices hitting the roof and various bills ballooning periodically, it is almost impossible to think about spending money on travel. But wait! What if we tell you that there are countries that will give you a bang for your buck? Yes! We have prepared a list of ten budget-friendly countries that you can visit this year based on the daily cost of living which includes accommodation and food. Flight ticket is the only element that has not been factored in while preparing the list below, as that price is dependent on the country you are flying to and the season you pick for your journey.

The countries have been ranked in descending order, from the most expensive to the least expensive destination, after analysing the data from The Global Economy, Numbeo and Budget Your Trip.

10. Greece

With the longest coastline in Europe, historical sites and some of the best party places, Greece is a treat for all types of travellers. The prices vary as you go from the touristy islands of Mykonos and Santorini, which are more expensive than the lesser-known spots like Kythnos and Hydra. Also, to keep it easy on the wallet, avoid going in the peak summer season.

Daily average cost: USD 131

Average cost for accommodation: USD 93

Average cost for daily meals: USD 34

9. Portugal

Popular for its wine tours in Porto, pub hopping in Lisbon and castles in Sintra, Portugal has it all for a perfect vacation destination. It is one of the destinations that offer the best value for your money. You can expect to have a reasonably-priced vacation here, as the cost of living isn’t too high in the southwestern European country.

Daily average cost: USD 116

Average cost for accommodation: USD 75

Average cost for daily meals: USD 34

8. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a destination that is frequented mostly by Americans due to its close proximity to Miami and New York City. This Caribbean nation shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti and is famous for its white sand beaches, lagoons, golf resorts and rainforests.

Daily average cost: USD 110

Average cost for accommodation: USD 70

Average cost for daily meals: USD 30

7. Mexico

Plan your itinerary for Mexico, as you wouldn’t want to miss out on exploring the rich culture this North American country boasts of. From exploring the ancient ruins and stunning beaches during the day, expect an equally eventful night at the best clubs savouring lip-smacking cuisine.

Daily average cost: USD 93

Average cost for accommodation: USD 53

Average cost for daily meals: USD 20

6. Costa Rica

Known as one of the happiest countries in the world, Costa Rica has breathtaking national parks and sandy beaches and offers the best of adventure activities. When you plan your visit to this country in Central America, you can ensure having ‘pura vida’! Pura Vida translates to pure life in Spanish and is a famous greeting in Costa Rica.

Daily average cost: USD 81

Average cost for accommodation: USD 41

Average cost for daily meals: USD 17

5. Hungary

One of central Europe’s oldest countries, Hungary is famous for its thermal spas, hot springs, ruin bars and architecture. Cruising on the Danube River that overlooks the Hungarian Parliament Building is one of the best things to experience in Budapest. This budget-friendly country will not disappoint you when it comes to spending your money wisely.

Daily average cost: USD 70

Average cost for accommodation: USD 33

Average cost for daily meals: USD 17

4. Thailand

Thailand is blessed with natural beauty — beaches, jungles and mountains. But that’s not all; it also has nightlife and delicious cuisines to offer. And, if you are in Bangkok, then there is never a dull moment. The only flip side to visiting countries in Southeast Asia is the cost of flights, which can be expensive. Other than that, the average spending per day is much less and is easily affordable, making it a budget-friendly country for travellers.

Daily average cost: USD 52

Average cost for accommodation: USD 21

Average cost for daily meals: USD 14

3. Indonesia

The largest country in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is also the world’s largest island country, with over 17,000 islands. That’s not all, Indonesia is also famous for volcanoes, beaches, temples and impressive homestays amidst a perfect green scenery. Bali is one of the most popular destinations in Indonesia; however, one should also explore the lesser-known islands of Lombok, Bintan and Penida.

Daily average cost: USD 47

Average cost for accommodation: USD 36

Average cost for daily meals: USD 12

2. Turkey

Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkey has a diverse and rich culture. After a series of devasting earthquakes in February 2023 that affected thousands of lives, the country is open to welcoming travellers again. Your trip to Turkey can help in rebuilding what has been lost in the natural disaster.

Daily average cost: USD 23

Average cost for accommodation: USD 13

Average cost for daily meals: USD 7

1. Laos

With more than 4,000 islands and incredible waterfalls, Laos is known as the land of a million elephants. This Southeast Asian country is not only inexpensive but also has a lot to offer in terms of its cuisine for food lovers, jungle treks, climbing and caving for adventure enthusiasts and temples for culturally inclined tourists.

Daily average cost: USD 15

Average cost for accommodation: USD 8

Average cost for daily meals: USD 5

