facebook
Home > Uncategorized > Jotun’s new canvas features a fresh palette for interior expression
Jotun’s new canvas features a fresh palette for interior expression
Uncategorized
04 Dec 2023 09:30 AM

Jotun’s new canvas features a fresh palette for interior expression

Martin Teo
Editor-in-Chief

Jotun’s new Global Colour Collection from 2024 comprises 23 swatches, designed to provide inspiration and guidance to those seeking to express themselves in their homes. 

In between a soft muted beige and a golden green, Jotun has curated a beautiful canvas, especially for 2024. The new Global Colour Collection offers a toolbox of tones for creative interiors, inviting new and existing homeowners to imagine their canvas through the colours that surround them. 

This year, Jotun taps on the artist in everyone with Canvas, the brand’s new Global Colour Collection for 2024. It is specifically designed to encourage everyone to express themselves in their homes. With 23 new colours from Jotun’s collection (available in the Majestic Sense paint line), the palette consists of 10 brand new shades specially developed under the direction of Global Colour Manager, Lisbeth Larsen, in close collaboration with Jotun’s colour technology lab. 

Global Colour Manager, Lisbeth Larsen

“When it comes to expressing ourselves, colour is the most powerful tool we have. Even if we don’t always realise it, all of us are brimming with ideas. Sometimes, we just need to find the courage to express them. Canvas is Jotun’s way of giving people that courage; of showing them that, deep down, everyone can be an artist,” enthuses Larsen. 

Jotun Global Colour Collection 2024 colour wheel

Browse through the palette and you’ll find solid soothing colours complementing soft powdery tones in shades of blue, green, pink and yellow. Warm and cool neutrals balance the repertoire. When put together, all 23 combined offer a sense of relaxation and calmness — ameliorating nature-inspired greens with fresh blues and soft greys to evoke the meditative nuances of the sky and the sea. A soft touch of yellows and muted golds infuse an uplifting sense of joy and optimism — the perfect colours to start the new year in the right direction. 

How does Canvas, Jotun’s Global Colour Collection 2024 work? All 23 colours that are selected in the colour wheel are complementary and harmonious together. You can use them in the same tones or juxtapose the colours using different intensities. No matter the direction you go, all combinations work well together. And that’s the beauty of the Canvas — allowing you to freely express your interior creativity. 

Think of contrasts when designing your communal spaces or linearity in tones when putting together more private spaces. With Jotun, your creativity is endless. 

Get your hands on the handy colour wheel and find out more about the Global Colour Collection here. 

(All images from Jotun)

colour trends Jotun Jotun Global Colour Collection 2024
Jotun’s new canvas features a fresh palette for interior expression

Martin Teo

Editor-in-Chief

Martin has a soft spot for art and architecture, fashion and food history. When embracing his spirit-ual side, he finds himself switching between a Negroni and an Old Fashioned, especially after a long week. His day is never complete without time at the gym and three cups of coffee — flat white with oat milk, no less.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.