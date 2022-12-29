Following World Cup Win, Lionel Messi’s Qatar University Room Will Soon Become A Museum

After winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Lionel Messi is deservingly hailed as one of, if not THE greatest players of all time. After helping Argentina win its 3rd world cup, Messi mania has rightfully taken over the world. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to discover that Messi’s Qatar University room, ‘Room number 201’, is actually being converted into a museum.

What do we know about Lionel Messi’s museum so far?

La habitación en la que estaba alojado Leo Messi en la universidad de Qatar durante el mundial se convertirá en un pequeño museo. 👌👌👌🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0mpgZnIMUX — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) December 27, 2022

While not much is known about the contents of the museum, given its location, it will surely help fans step inside Messi’s shoes and feel what he must have felt while preparing in-between matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The museum conversion is being overseen by Qatar University, where ‘Room 201’ is located. Players of the Argentina football team famously skipped five-star hotels and instead chose to stay at the university.

What records did Argentina’s Lionel Messi break during the Qatar World Cup?

During his journey to claim the trophy for Argentina, Lionel Messi broke his fair share of records as well. During Argentina’s match against Poland, Messi broke the record for the most tournament appearances for his nation, with this being his 22nd tournament match. Having scored 13 goals by the end of the tournament, he also moved up the ladder of the most goals scored by a player at the FIFA World Cup. He is now in 4th place. Messi also broke the record of captaining Argentina for most matches during the FIFA World Cup, as he has worn the captain’s hat 17 times so far.

Messi is all set to return to PSG

After winning the Qatar World Cup, Lionel Messi is now all set to return to PSG in early January next year. While the star player is currently enjoying an extended break, fans can’t wait to see him in action as he competes in the French league.

(Main and feature picture credits: Courtesy Instagram/Lionel Messi, Twitter/Achraf Ben Ayad)

