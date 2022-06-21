Plan your special day with these wedding decorators in KL 

It’s wedding season and we’re here to ease your task by locating the best wedding decorators in KL.

Planning a wedding can be exciting but can also lead to more than your fair share of stress. From keeping in touch with your vendors to picking the right decorations, it’s a tough job. The idea of turning your dream wedding into a reality requires patience, time and coordination.

If you find yourself juggling various tasks, it’s time for you to bring in a wedding decorator. Not only will they make your wedding a priority, but ensuring everything is planned perfectly sounds like a dream. With our curated guide, you can find various wedding planners specialising in different wedding themes while sticking to your budget.

From intimate to luxurious weddings, these wedding decorators in KL will turn your dream into a reality. Be sure to enquire early. If you’re looking for wedding venues and local bakers to design your wedding cake, check out our guide below.

Best wedding decorators in KL for your big day:

My Little Dais

My Little Dais is here to make your vision a reality. Whether big or small, the event planner focuses on stunning themes such as garden, tropical and rustic. Besides pelamin decorating, they specialise in curating your hantaran to match your desired theme.

Contact: +0105664949 for more info.

Moments

From wedding planning to decorating, Moments will take care of every aspect as they take the stress away by planning, dealing with various vendors, budgeting and ensuring every detail is in tip-top shape up till your special day. If you’re dreaming of a bohemian or a rustic wedding, don’t be shy and let them know what you’re looking for, as they will provide a truly unforgettable experience.

Email hello@moments.my for more info.

Firdhaus Othman Design

Firdhaus Othman Design combines elegance and class in his creations. Their services are catered to your needs and style, ensuring your special day is just what you’ve dreamed of. With floral blooms taking centre stage, every design is unique to cater to each couple’s style. Trust the team to deliver, whether it is an outdoor or a destination wedding.

Contact +6011-1230-3297 or email iamfirdausothmandesign@gmail.com for more info.

Wishing Tree

Established in 1999, Wishing Tree began its journey in a flower shop in Sheraton Imperial Hotel KL. Today, they’ve expanded their business by curating flowers for various occasions, bridal flowers, wedding decorations and more. The company dedicates their time to creating lavish yet elegant weddings for every dreamer.

Contact 03-9055-4611 or email info@wishingtree.com.my for more info.

FH Bespoke Events

Dreamy and sophisticated, FH Bespoke Events approach every idea with excellence. Take a look at their Instagram page, and you will be in awe of their impressive creations. From a fairytale wedding to a garden wedding and more, they will set the tone for your big day. We love her use of beautiful blooms and lush greenery surrounding the space.

Contact +6012-226-6160 for more info.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/James Bold; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Hannah Busing