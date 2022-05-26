Celebrate your special day in these stunning wedding venues in KL and Selangor 

Have you always dreamed of the perfect wedding? We round up the most beautiful wedding venues in KL and Selangor so you can save time on searching.

Kuala Lumpur is home to various extravagant places and hidden gems to host your dream wedding reception. While there are a plethora of options available, it can be challenging to find the perfect venue. With our curated guide, we hand-picked the best alternative venues that aren’t your typical hotel destination. Whether it is an intimate reception or a lavish affair, we have you sorted.

From a city-centre wedding to a fairytale garden wedding, check out these top places to host your wedding reception in KL and Selangor.

Start planning your special day by booking these wedding venues in KL and Selangor:

The Seavoy House

Located in Titiwangsa, the Seavoy House is the ultimate destination for an outdoor wedding. The contemporary two-storey bungalow offers a picturesque atmosphere thanks to the lush greenery and minimal white arches. Whether you’re aiming for a tropical or rustic-themed wedding, this beautiful space is where you can escape from the bustling city. We adore the elevated bridge over the pool for a stunning grand entrance.

Address: 28 Jalan Titiwangsa, Titiwangsa, 53200, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: theseavoyhouse@gmail.com

Boathouse

If you’re after a city centre wedding with a wow factor, Boathouse can be your dream venue. Located along Jalan Ampang, the wedding venue promises a perfect backdrop for couples to exchange their vows by the lake. Step inside, and you will be awestruck by the white colonial architecture and floor-to-ceiling glasshouse windows. The best Instagram-worthy spots are out by the wooden deck and spacious outdoor garden.

Address: 5, Tasik Ampang, Jalan Ampang, 6800, Selangor

Contact: +6017-706-6044 / Drop them an email here.

Bayswater at KLCC

Bayswater at KLCC is a spacious indoor pavilion surrounded by a beautiful garden. Five minutes away from Suria KLCC, the venue is located behind Intermark Tower or DoubleTree by Hilton. The bright and airy spot features a transparent wall to oversee the city view and lush greenery. If you’re longing for an outdoor wedding, the venue also offers a covered garden space that can accommodate up to 100 to 150 pax.

Address: 8, Jalan Sejahtera, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: venue@bayswaterklcc.my/ +6016-555-3025

Villamay Shah Alam

Tucked away in a quiet residential area, Villamay Shah Alam is a beautiful hidden gem. The two-storey bungalow boasts character with its relaxed atmosphere. As you enter, you are transported to a cosy yet serene holiday destination with its welcoming atmosphere and wooden interiors. Surrounded by beautiful greeneries and tranquil fish pools, the venue is perfect for an outdoor garden wedding. You can set up your wedding cake by the patio for a picture-perfect moment.

Address: 22, Jalan Baiduri 7/1, Section 7, 4000, Shah Alam, Selangor

Contact:+603-551-04433 or +6016-661-7401

Brickhouse

For those looking for an industrial and rustic feel, consider adding Brickhouse to your list. Located in Mahsa Avenue, the venue provides three locations – Pokok KL, the Lounge & Bar and The Grounds – to turn your vision board into a reality. Brickhouse offers incredible services, from event planning to catering. All you have to do is share with them your ideas and trust the process. Check out the gallery here for a dose of inspiration.

Address: Block B, Level 1, MAHSA Avenue, Jalan Ilmu, Jalan Professor Diraja Ungku Aziz, 59100, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: +6017-877 9248 / +603-8408 1811 / +6017-208 9229

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Fallon Michael; featured image credit: Unsplash/Thomas William