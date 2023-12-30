5 of the most stunning destination wedding hotels around the world

Gather up lovebirds. Now is the time to embark on a journey of love and commitment. These are the destinations that will make your wedding the experience of a lifetime.

For those who want to celebrate amid breathtaking backdrops, destination weddings offer a perfect blend of romance and wanderlust. We look into five stunning wedding destinations around the world, where love finds its place in picturesque beach ceremonies, majestic mountaintops, and white snow wonderlands.

Stunning destination weddings around the world

Royal Myconian Resort in Mykonos, Greece

If you dream of the azure blue waters as your wedding’s backdrop, the Royal Myconian set over the longest sand beach on Mykonos Island is the ideal place. The stunning venue is suitable for both small, intimate affairs or even up to 1,000-guest weddings. A full package in itself, Mykonos Island surrounds you with romantic, sea-sand-and-sun vibes, all the way to beach bars and nightclubs that enlighten the whole experience.

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Mortiz, Switzerland

Between December and April is the only time your fairytale destination wedding can take place at Badrutt’s Palace. During the winter, snow-clad mountains and the glistening Lake St. Moritz act as a canvas for any wedding romance, for it offers various connecting accommodations and culinary specialities from La Coupole, Le Relais, and Le Restaurant. Festivity-filled activities like horse-drawn sleigh rides, chocolate making classes, skiing and sledding are also part of the highlights.

Bawah Reserve in Anambas, Indonesia

Bawah Reserve is comprised of six islands and two unique retreats. Amid the familiar tropical climate, these islands are the perfect location for all kinds of celebrations, big and small weddings included. While The Boat House is popular for barefooted weddings, the Tree Tops and its lush landscape is a great after-party venue. The most recent addition, Elang Private Residences, boasts a more intimate atmosphere for low-key lovebirds.

Nirjhara in Bali, Indonesia

Nirjhara makes marriage in a jungle possible with its acres and acres of greenery, waterfalls, and a majestic river view. This luxury resort makes sure you have the opportunity to elaborately sketch out your wedding ceremony, bridal party, and cocktail reception among its various venues.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Italy

One of the most famous venues for Italian weddings is in Tuscany, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is where plenty of premium wines are promised. The experienced specialists will present over six venues for the occasion, ranging from a medieval church, the piazzetta or town square, to private villas and vineyards. Wherever you choose, the scenic views of Montalcino hillside will always be in sight.

