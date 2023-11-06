11.11 shopping sale in Malaysia: Fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

The annual 11.11 or Single’s Day sale is nearly upon us, promising some of the best shopping discounts available in Malaysia.

With the festive season of Christmas and New Year fast approaching, now is the ideal time to start hunting for presents for your friends, family, or even yourself!

Bid adieu to the hassle of scouring the internet for individual brand sales this 11.11, as we’ve collated the most tempting deals for you. From fashion pieces sourced globally to lifestyle goods, these 11.11 deals are tailored to give you maximum value for your money.

Keep an eye on this article as we’ll be regularly updating it with more 11.11 sales.

Here are the best 11.11. sales on fashion, beauty and lifestyle in 2023:

Fashion

Club21 Malaysia: 15% off The Bags Edit with code TREAT15.

Cotton On Malaysia: Exclusive discounts on select store items, with free delivery.

Net-A-Porter: Use code SINGLES25 now for 25% off selected items until November 11.

Nike: Up to 60% off and save an extra 30% off with code: NIKESALE

Coach: Up to 50% off on selected styles.

GUESS: Up to 50% storewide, RM10 off with minimum spend of RM100. Buy 2 items, get additional 15% off.

Charles & Keith: 10% off all regular-priced products storewide, with select items up to 50% off.

Zalora Malaysia: Discounts of up to 60% to 90% off, with a chance to win up to RM111,111 worth of prizes.

Under Armour: Buy 2 items, get 25% off all collections, or buy 2 items and get 50% off outlet items. Free shipping for registered members.

Pomelo Fashion: Use codes 11HPY25MY (25% off every RM300), 11HPY20MY (20% off every RM350), 11SALE20MY (20% off every RM375), 11SALE30MY (30% off every RM485), for discounts. Free shipping for all orders.

Padini Malaysia: Use code UPSIZE11 at checkout for 22% off select items with a minimum spend of RM250.

Beauty

Clarins: In celebration of the 11.11 sale by Clarins’ Symphony of Power Plant, customers are given the opportunity to customise their 5-piece beauty kit for just RM135 and enjoy beauty perks like 20% off their best-seller gift sets. ****

Sephora: Discounts up to 15% off listed beauty products and freebies that include brands like Rare Beauty and Dior.

Lazada: Lazada is offering up to free 12-piece gifts for selected beauty products during their 11.11 sale.

Lifestyle and Technology

Shopee: Discounts up to 95% daily, cash prizes from RM100,000 to RM200,000 during 11.11 big sale period.

Lazada: An array of gift vouchers for kids products and discounts up to 50% off for home and living items. In addition to that, Lazada will be offering up to RM300 off for mobile and gadget purchases.

Flower Chimp: Flower Chimp’s 11.11 sale offers fantastic deals that include a sitewide discount that goes up to 11% while also giving separate discounts on selected items.

Huawei: From smartphones to smartwatches, Huawei is offering discounts up to 54% off and a number of rebate vouchers depending on the total amount spent on purchases.

Mr. DIY: Save up to 60% during Mr. DIY’s 11.11 promotion using the code ‘D11NOV’. This establishment will also be giving customer RM11 off with a RM110 minimum spend while a free gift will be given to those who spend above RM70.

Popular Bookstore: With a huge selection of books tailored for all bibliophiles, their 11.11 year-end sale offers discounts up to 70% off selected items. An instant discount up to RM30 will be given to customers who spend at least RM100.

Illy: Discounts on two of their IperEspresso coffee machine models. There will also be exclusive coffee machine and instant coffee bundles.

BloomThis: For the upcoming 11.11 sale, BloomThis is offering discounts up to 15% off for their flowers and gifts. Other than that, they will be waiving their same-day delivery fee for deliveries in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Johor Bahru.

