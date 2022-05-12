Malaysia is chosen to host the 34th SEA Games in 2027

The 34th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be held in Malaysia in 2027, and its subsequent edition will be hosted by neighbouring Singapore in 2029.

On its Facebook page, the Olympic Council of Malaysia announced on 12 May that the Southeast Asian Games Federation had “unanimously awarded” the 34th edition of the tournament to the country.

On the other hand, a joint statement was issued on the same day by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG), which said the tournament’s arrival in the city-state in 2029.

Here’s what we know about the 34th edition of the SEA Games

Malaysia takes over from Brunei

Malaysia hosted the SEA Games in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. Therefore, a decade would pass by the time the 34th edition is held in the country.

Although the 2027 tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Brunei, the coastal country pulled out of the SEA Games in 2021. Malaysia then stepped in to fill the spot.

About SEA Games

The 31st SEA Games is currently underway in Hanoi, delayed from 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be followed by the 32nd edition in Cambodia in 2023 and the 33rd Games will be hosted by Thailand in 2025.

The biennial tournament was first held in 1959 as the SEA Peninsular Games.

Main and Featured images: Fahrul Azmi on Unsplash. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore