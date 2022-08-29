Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are Malaysia’s first World Badminton Champions

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, badminton doubles partners at No.6 world ranking, have made Malaysia proud with a historic win at the nation’s first-ever World Badminton Championships 2022 title at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium today (August 28).

The duo were initially behind in a nailbiting game, but pulled through at the end to win the final rounds at 21-19 and 21-14. The achievement was even more stunning given that the opponents were Indonesia’s three-time world champions Mohd Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

Also known as the BWF World Championships, the World Badminton Championships is an annual badminton tournament sanctioned by Badminton World Federation (BWF), and is one of the most prestigious in the sport as it offers the most ranking points. The first World Badminton Championships tournament was held in 1977.

Tributes pour in for Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik

Since the news broke of this historic win, tributes have been pouring on social media from personalities and citizens, expressing their pride and joy for Malaysia finally winning the prestigious World Badminton Championship title.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are among those who congratulated the duo on their success.

In a Facebook post, their Majesties said, “The outstanding achievements of Aaron and Wooi Yik once again prove that Malaysia can produce quality and international athletes. It also proves that with commitment, high fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at the world level.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also took to Facebook to express his congratulations to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. He said, “This is a very meaningful gift for the country in conjunction with National Day 2022.”

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong also posted his well-wishes on Facebook. He said,” Congratulations for raising the Malaysian flag up high! This is also the first time Malaysia’s representatives have won (at) the badminton world championships and is indeed a great gift to all Malaysians in conjunction with our independence day.”

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 28: Aaron Chia (R) and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia compete in the Men’s Doubles Final match against Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia on day seven of the BWF World Championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 28, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The duo’s journey to success

Aaron Chia Teng Fong joined the national badminton team in 2015, and is 25 years old. Soh Wooi Yik was part of the Malaysian 2015 and 2016 BWF World Junior Championships team and is 24 years old.

In July 2021, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles event at the Summer Olympics, defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 17–21, 21–17, 21–14. Previously, they also won the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Hero and featured image credit: Shi Tang/Getty Images

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia