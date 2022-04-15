All the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress at the 2022 Uber Cup

The most celebrated women’s team badminton competition returns May 8–15, 2022. The 2022 Uber Cup now into its 29th edition will kick off in Bangkok, Thailand where the top 16 nations will compete in the biennial event. Defending champions China will hope to exude their dominance having won a staggering 15 times – nine clear of the next most successful team in the shape of Japan.

The 2020 Uber Cup only took place in Denmark between October 9 and October 17, 2021 – a lengthy postponement caused by the pandemic. Grouped with China, Denmark and Canada, Malaysia were eliminated in the group stage having placed last.

Despite their valiant efforts, the aftermath was a cauldron of virulence where racial slur rained down upon Malaysia’s top women’s singles player S. Kisona from the gob of an uncouth politician. A universal condemnation was justly served as racism has no place in society.

Everything about Malaysia’s participation in the 2022 Uber Cup:

Malaysia qualified for the 2022 Uber Cup by storming into the semi-finals of this year’s Badminton Asia Team Championships. The Malaysian women toppled favourites Japan and India in style, thus topping their group and earning their golden ticket to the 2022 Uber Cup.

To prepare for the upcoming competition, BAM has organised a centralised training camp in Bangkok. 12 women have been enlisted, including S. Kisona and fan favourites Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah. Only a maximum of 12 names will be selected for the final squad, which must be submitted to the world governing body by April 22.

Malaysia are drawn into Group C with Thailand and once more Denmark, as well as Egypt. Only the top two will advance to quarter-finals.

Although Malaysia haven’t achieved any notable result in the history of Uber Cup, the nation have partaken 13 times in total, excluding this year’s appearance.

Hero and feature images: Shi Tang/Getty Images