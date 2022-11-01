Backstreet Boys announces their DNA World Tour 2023 Asia tour in Singapore, Manila and more

Millennials, you’ll want to sit up for this one: Backstreet Boys are bringing their highly anticipated DNA World Tour 2023 to Asia, with stops in Singapore, Taiwan, Tokyo and the Philippines.

If you’ve spent much of your youth belting As Long As You Love Me and Quit Playing Games in front of the mirror, you’re probably still a Backstreet Boys fan, whether you want to admit it or not. It might be 30 years since they first debuted, but they’re undoubtedly still one of the *finest* pop boy bands that ever lived.

The band – comprising AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell – last performed in Singapore in 2019 before the pandemic hit, and the sold-out show, also titled The DNA World Tour, was part of a global tour that saw them travel through North America, Europe, South America, and other parts of Asia.

The 2023 leg will be the boy band’s way of giving fans who didn’t catch the first show a chance to sing – and dance – with them again. Other Asian cities blessed with the boys’ presence include Tokyo, Kaoshiung, and Manila. While many would be happy to just be in the presence of the Backstreet Boys, hardcore fans can enjoy VIP upgrades that include a meet-and-greet pass with the band, one individual photo opportunity with the boys, and one commemorative meet-and-greet laminate to take home.

Malaysians, it’s time to plan your visit to Singapore to ignite your love for the Backstreet Boys.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 Live in Singapore details: Concert venue and tickets

The one-night-only concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 22 February 2023. Ticket prices range from S$168 (approx RM562) to S$328 (approx RM1098), excluding the booking fee.

Fan Club presale starts on 7 November from 10am – 11:59pm, and limited VIP packages will be available for purchase on 8 November (Tuesday) from 10am onwards, where super fans can get up-close and personal with the group.

Fans will need to sign up for the paid membership here to be eligible for the presale and VIP upgrade, while Fan Club members will have to log in to their membership account to get the presale code and VIP upgrade details here.

Live Nation presale begins on 9 November (Wednesday) 10am – 11:59pm, while general public tickets are available starting from 10 November (Thursday) 10am onwards via Ticket Master here.