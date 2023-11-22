Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you can’t afford not to cop in Malaysia

They may have started off as an American tradition, but as we all know, the urge for a good deal is not confined by geographical borders. Here are some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale promotions you should keep a look out for in Malaysia.

The colour black has traditionally been associated with maleficence and malevolence, often heralding bad luck and tragedy. But it wouldn’t be until the early 1960s, that its connotation would assume a more celebratory one in the United States. As explained by Encyclopedia Britannica, it was around this period when police officers in Philadelphia and Rochester would often off-handedly use the terms ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Saturday’ to refer to the traffic congestion and crowds witnessed in both cities after Thanksgiving, which usually signals the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Similarly, the phrase was also used in reference to how retailers, who often made losses between January to November, would begin to turn a profit come the holiday season. Given how it was common practice to use red ink to indicate losses in accounting and black ink to indicate profit, the phrase and practice of ‘Black Friday’ quickly caught on among business owners, who were quick to capitalise on the festive mood by offering lucrative discounts during the period.

Similarly, Cyber Monday, which is typically held on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, was also conceived from the same premise but was more specifically geared toward online shopping. Since then, the practice has grown to encompass other parts of the world, with retailers adopting the same practice as their American counterparts. After all, you don’t have to celebrate Thanksgiving to enjoy a really good deal.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale promotions in Malaysia for 2023

Fashion

ZALORA: Up to 80% off, up to 50% upsized vouchers, with RM20 cashback.

H&M: Up to 50% off selected items.

Club21: 2 items for 25% off.

Shein: 20% off voucher on orders above RM100, 15% off voucher on all orders.

Nike: Use code BLACKFRIDAY to save up to 60% on your total order.

Daniel Wellington: Up to 50% off selected items.

Under Armour: 30% off full-priced items, or buy 2 outlet items and get an extra 40% off.

Mango: Up to 50% off selected items.

Tommy Hilfiger Malaysia: Exclusive discounts off selected items.

Charles & Keith Malaysia: 50% off selected items, with additional 10% off.

Coach Malaysia: Up to 50% off selected items.

Beauty

Sephora Malaysia: Discounts of up to 20% off on selected items.

Watsons Malaysia: Discounts on selected items.

MAC Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide.

Lancome Malaysia: 15% off storewide for Lancome Members, free 2-piece gift set with every purchase, free Idole Gift Set with purchases over RM650.

Lifestyle and Technology

Harvey Norman Malaysia: Up to 70% off selected items, free shipping with a minimum spend of RM100.

All IT Hypermarket: Discounts on selected items, RM10 off with minimum spend of RM300 using promo code BLACKFRIDAY10, gift with purchase with orders over RM600.

Sony Store Malaysia: XB13 speaker for only RM129 (RRP: RM239), Xperia 10 IV smartphone for only RM1,199 (RRP: RM2,099), discounts on selected items.

Shopee: Up to 80% discount on electronics, up to 70% discount on health and beauty products, up to 50% discount on fashion, up to 50% discount on home appliances and furnishings, up to 40% discount on baby products.

Feature and hero image credits: Max Fischer/Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is there Black Friday in Malaysia?

– Certain retailers in Malaysia do offer Black Friday discounts or promotions, but this isn’t common practice in the country.

2. Does Cyber Monday start on Black Friday ?

– Cyber Monday starts on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, while Black Friday starts on the first Friday after Thanksgiving.