It’s happening! Billie Eilish is heading to KL this August 2022

Mark your calendars! Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is set to hold her concert for the first time in KL.

Are you ready to sing your heart out to ‘Happier Than Ever’?

‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, named after her second studio album Happier Than Ever, is the sixth headlining tour by the 20-year-old.

Produced and written by Billie and her brother/collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, Happier Than Ever debuted as her second top album in the United States and 27 other countries. To celebrate the release of her album, Disney+ released a documentary concert titled ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ on 3 September 2021.

Since her 2015 debut track, ‘Ocean Eyes’, the singer-songwriter continued to win the hearts of many with her record-breaking tunes. Notable tracks include ‘Bad Guy’, ‘You Should See Me In A Crown‘ and ‘Lovely’. She has since received awards for ‘Song Of The Year’, ‘Record Of The Year’, ‘Best New Artist’ and beyond.

In March 2022, Billie and Finneas won an Oscar for the Best Original Song for the title track in the 25th James Bond series, No Time to Die.

Details about Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Live in KL:

Her tour began on 3 February 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and is set to conclude on 30 September 2022 in Perth, Australia.

As her first live debut in Asia, the tour will kick off in Manila and conclude in Tokyo, with exciting additional dates in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul. Presented by Live Nation Malaysia, The Happier Than Ever: World Tour will be held in the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on 18 August 2022 at 8.30 PM.

3 August 2022 (Saturday) – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

15 August 2022 (Monday) – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

18 August 2022 (Thursday) – National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

21 August 2022 (Sunday) – Singapore National Stadium

24 August 2022 (Wednesday) – Impact Arena, Bangkok

26 August 2022 (Friday) – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Ticket prices and where you can buy them?

The tickets will be priced from RM308 to RM598. Pre-sale will begin on 24 June at 10 AM for Fan Club members, while Live Nation members’ pre-sale will be available on 25 June at 10 AM. Sign up here to gain early access.

Head over to Live Nation for more info.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images.