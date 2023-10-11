Catch (G)I-DLE, EXO’s Xiumin and more at the 9 Wave Music Festival in Malaysia

Prepare to be captivated by a stellar lineup of sensational K-pop acts, as they take the stage by storm and deliver mind-blowing performances at the upcoming 9 Wave Music Festival in Malaysia this November. Brace yourself for an unforgettable night filled with music, dance, and pure entertainment!

Among the incredible lineup of artists, you can expect to witness the sensational talents of (G)I-DLE, renowned for their powerful vocals and captivating stage presence. Joining them is the multi-talented Xiumin of EXO, who will showcase his mesmerising dance moves and soulful vocals.

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon will also be bringing her fierce energy and incredible dance moves to the music festival, while iKON’s Bobby delivers an explosive performance that will leave you breathless.

Adding to the excitement is the former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau, who will showcase his versatility as a singer, songwriter, and producer. And let’s not forget the immensely talented SHAUN, whose chart-topping hit Way Back Home has taken the world by storm. Prepare to be amazed as he takes the stage and delivers an unforgettable performance that will leave you wanting more.

9 Wave Music Festival: Date, venue and ticket prices for the event

The 9 Wave Music Festival will take place at the Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon, Subang Jaya, on 11 November 2023. Surrounded by stunning natural beauty, this picturesque venue will provide the perfect backdrop for an extraordinary evening of music and entertainment.

To ensure you don’t miss out on this event, make sure to secure your tickets early. With four tiers of ticket options available, ranging from the early bird general access priced at RM238 and RM268 to the exclusive VIP standing that costs RM1088, there’s an option to suit every preference and budget. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or a casual listener, this festival guarantees an experience that will exceed all expectations.

While Early Bird Phase 1 tickets have sold out, Phase 2 tickets is said to go on sale from 12 to 18 October 2023, 10 AM onwards — so make sure you’re on standby because we all know the festival tickets will sell like hot cakes!

Get your tickets here.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with these K-pop acts at Sunway Lagoon on 11 November 2023. Ticket prices are as follows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9 WAVE (@9wavemusicfestival)

General Access:

Early Bird Phase 1 – RM238

Early Bird Phase 2 – RM268

Normal Price – RM328

Party Zone:

Early Bird Phase 1 – RM438

Early Bird Phase 2 – RM488

Normal Price – RM588

Wave Zone:

Early Bird Phase 1 – RM618

Early Bird Phase 2 – RM688

Normal Price – RM788

VIP Standing:

Early Bird Phase 1 – RM988

Normal Price – RM1088

According to their website, the 9 Wave Music Festival is not just about the incredible performances. It’s a celebration of art and creativity, pushing the boundaries of traditional entertainment. With multiple stages and awe-inspiring visual art installations, concert-goers will be immersed in a sensory experience like no other. Let the vibrant colors, intricate designs, and stunning visuals ignite your imagination and take you on a journey into the realm of artistic expression.

Stay connected to this page for the latest updates on ticketing and lineup information. As the festival draws closer, there may be even more surprises and additions to the lineup, making this event even more unforgettable.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history as the 9 Wave Music Festival takes Malaysia by storm. Get ready for a night of pure musical bliss and create memories that will last a lifetime!

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @official_g_i_dle, @e_xiu_o, @hyoyeon_x_x | Unsplash/ Danny Howe)