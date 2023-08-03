Here’s everything to know on the upcoming Alan Walker Walkerverse finale concert in Malaysia

Much to the delight of electronic music fans as well as live-entertainment enthusiasts across Malaysia, multi-platinum Norweigan music producer and DJ Alan Walker has announced that he will be concluding his current world tour with a final stop in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The 25-year-old is currently embarking on a series of international show dates as part of his Walkerverse tour, which according to events organiser Star Planet, was kicked off last year with a gig in the city of Manchester, United Kingdom. Best known for his 2015 breakout single Faded, he is set to take the stage at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on 17 September 2023.

Ticket prices and details are as follows:

Alan Walker Walkerverse Finale concert in Malaysia

Ticket pricing

Tickets for the Walkerverse finale show will start at MYR 258 and top out at MYR 788, depending on your chosen seating section at the venue during the event.

Section 321 – 322: MYR 258

Section 304 – 305: MYR 258

Section 301 – 303: MYR 358

Section 317 – 320: MYR 458

Section 306 – 308: MYR 458

Section 102: MYR 668

Section 101: MYR 788

Tickets will officially go on sale on 9 August at 2PM Malaysia time.

The Walkerverse tour has already been taken across Europe, North America and subsequently in the coming weeks, selected cities in Asia. As of writing, Walker is slated to perform in Helsinki, Finland as part of the WKND Festival.

Described as ‘a night to remember’, the finale show has been poised to be the culmination of the global event, punctuated by the DJ’s signature stage presence as well as cutting-edge visuals, courtesy of breathtaking stage production.

Who is Alan Walker?

Already considered as being one of the foremost names in the EDM genre, Alan Walker was born in Northapton, England to an Anglo-Scottish father and a Norweigan mother on 24 August 1997. Owing to the nationality of his parents, he maintains both a British and Norweigan citizenship.

Growing up as a middle child between three siblings, he later came to develop an interest in computers before venturing into learning music production on his own through YouTube tutorials. Even without a formal background in music, Walker went on to pursue a professional career in the field and eventually inking a formal record deal in 2014 after years of releasing his music to YouTube and SoundCloud.

Since then, he has released a slew of highly successful songs, chief of which include Faded, Sing Me To Sleep, Diamond Heart, and others.

Feature and hero image credits: Alan Walker via Instagram