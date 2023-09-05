SneakerLAH returns this October 2023 with a new music segment called ConcertLAH

SneakerLAH, the renowned and much-awaited sneaker lifestyle convention in Malaysia, is all set to make a comeback with its seventh edition. The event, which is scheduled for 7 to 8 October 2023, is a hub for sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts, collectors, and traders from Malaysia and neighbouring regions.

With its one-stop-shop approach, SneakerLAH offers a platform for fans to explore, discover, buy, sell, trade, and share everything related to sneakers and streetwear.

All you need to know about this year’s SneakerLAH convention

This year, SneakerLAH promises to be bigger and better as it moves to its new home, the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). This larger venue provides ample room for growth, and the event will now accommodate more attendees than ever before.

In addition to the SneakerLAH marketplace, which features the hottest and rarest sneakers and streetwear items, the event will also debut the Vintage Corner, a dedicated space for vintage clothing enthusiasts.

Moreover, they are also introducing a new segment called ConcertLAH, which is a fully-fledged concert featuring local and international musical acts that will take place in a separate hall adjacent to the main event hall at MITEC on the evening of 7 October 2023.

SneakerLAH has collaborated with Malaysian artist and designer Muntasir Mohamed to create the event’s key art and visual theme, which promises to be a treat for the eyes. This year’s event will also feature special guests Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty, who will be returning to the event after their last appearance in 2019. They will be joined by their co-host Trinidad James, completing the full lineup of hosts from Complex’s popular weekly talk show about sneakers and style, Full Size Run.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive exhibitions, such as the Rare Pairs exhibition held by renowned local sneaker collector B53, which will showcase some of the world’s rarest sneakers, and Kicks on Wheels by Motorsport Playground, which will feature an array of sports cars reimagined as popular sneakers.

Other attractions include a Rising Star 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a live podcast session by BorakLAH featuring special guests, a food truck park, fashion showcases, and lucky draws with prizes by both Samsung and Atmos.

More about SneakerLAH’s newest music segment, ConcertLAH

ConcertLAH, the event’s newest segment, is expected to be a hit amongst the attendees. The inaugural show will feature Korean sensation Lee Hi, Singapore-born rapper, producer and songwriter ALYPH, Malaysian rap powerhouse ForceParkBois, and the local debut of Toronto-based Malaysian R&B crooner Ethan Low. Trinidad James from Full Size Run will also perform as a special guest.

Ticket prices for SneakerLAH and ConcertLAH 2023

Tickets for SneakerLAH and ConcertLAH are available for purchase starting from 11 AM on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, at www.sneakerlah.com.

For SneakerLAH, general admission pre-sale tickets are priced at RM37.50, while VIP tickets are priced at RM100.

However, general admission tickets for ConcertLAH are priced at RM298 for Phase 1 and RM 328 for Phase 2, while VIP tickets are priced at RM 410. Do note that, all ConcertLAH ticketholders are allowed entry into the SneakerLAH convention.

With each ticket purchased, attendees are eligible to win sneakers and other prizes in the lucky draw at the end of each day.

(All images used courtesy of SneakerLAH)