Tyga in Kuala Lumpur: Date, venue, tickets to his debut concert in Malaysia

Tyga, the talented rapper hailing from Compton, California, is set to make his debut in Malaysia with an electrifying performance in August 2023 at the prestigious Zepp Kuala Lumpur. This will be the first time ever that the rapper and songwriter, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, will be performing in Malaysia, and fans are in for a treat as they get to witness the rapper’s unique style and high energy trap and hip-hop hits.

Tyga in Kuala Lumpur, all you need to know about his concert

The concert is set take place on 9 August 2023 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, the tickets for the highly anticipated concert will be available for purchase starting 6 July 2023 at 12 PM. Fans can secure their spots in the Rockzone Category 1, VIP Category 2 or 3, with prices starting from RM248 to RM588 per seat. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Tyga’s electrifying performance live on stage in Kuala Lumpur, though it is important to note that this concert is only open to fans aged 18 and above.

Each person queuing for tickets is allowed to purchase up to a maximum of 10 tickets, so make sure you to share the good news with your friends! Get ready to witness a night of unforgettable music and high-energy performances by one of the world’s most iconic rappers.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with Tyga at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on 9 August 2023. Ticket prices are as follows:

Rockzone Category 1:

Phase 1 – RM248

Phase 2 – RM288

Phase 3 – RM348

VIP Category 2:

Premium seat – RM588

VIP Category 3:

Normal seat – RM508

Get your tickets on 6 July, 12 PM here.

Who is Tyga?

Over the years, Tyga has cemented his place in the music industry with his compelling rap lyrics, catchy beats, and electrifying performances. He has collaborated with several notable artists such as Rick Ross, Chris Brown, and Offset, and has worked with renowned labels such as Young Money Entertainment, Republic Records, and GOOD Music.

Tyga’s impressive music career began with his debut album ‘No Introduction’ in 2008, which received critical acclaim and led to collaborations with several notable artists such as Rick Ross and Chris Brown before being released from his record label, Young Money Entertainment. However, his career has only grown stronger since then, with him signing with Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint. He is best known for his popular tracks such as Taste, Ayy Macarena, Ayo, and Loco Contigo, which have won over fans from all over the world.