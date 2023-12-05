Amber Liu ‘No More Sad Songs’ tour in Malaysia: Date, venue, tickets and more

Get ready to be dazzled by the global pop sensation, Amber Liu, as she embarks on her ‘No More Sad Songs’ tour.

Not just any tour, this marks her first solo headline shows outside her home country, painting a trail across the Asia-Pacific region, starting off in Tokyo, sprinkling her magic in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and wrapping it all up with a grand finale in Singapore.

Amber Liu in Malaysia, all you need to know about her concert

The stage is set for 22 February 2024, under the starry skies of the renowned Zepp Kuala Lumpur. The first batch of tickets is set aside for the Live Nation members, who can get their hands on them during an exclusive pre-sale starting at 11 AM on 7 December 2023, and lasting till midnight. For the rest of the Amber enthusiasts, the gateway to the concert opens at 11 AM on 8 December 2023.

Age is just a number unless you’re below 14! The concert opens its doors to fans who are 14 years and above, but if you’re under 16, ensure you have an adult guardian (18 years or older) accompanying you.

The concert offers a range of tickets to suit everyone’s pocket, from RM298 to RM2,288. For those who crave a little more, there’s the VIP package at RM888. It’s not just a ticket, but an all-access pass to a lifetime experience – a personal photo with Amber Liu, an exclusive entry to the pre-show soundcheck party, and a signed poster of Amber herself. The high-end box option, priced at RM2,288, offers a group entry for a maximum of six people.

Get your hands the tickets here.

Now, let’s turn the spotlight on Amber Liu:

The story of the California-born Amber Liu is nothing short of a fairytale. At the tender age of 15, she was discovered during SM Entertainment’s global auditions in Los Angeles. This marked a new chapter in her life as she moved to South Korea to join the highly popular K-pop group, f(x), in 2009.

Amber then spread her wings for a solo flight in 2015 with the launch of her first solo album, ‘Beautiful.’ The album carved a niche for itself by debuting at #2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The music video of the title track was an instant hit, racking up more than 1 million YouTube views on its release day.

Amber’s influence extends beyond music. She is a strong advocate for body positivity and mental health, and her digital footprint is immense, with over 17 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Weibo, Facebook, and more.

To dive deeper into the details and register for the presale access, visit the Live Nation Malaysia website.