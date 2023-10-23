The best things to do in KL and Selangor this Halloween 2023 season

As Halloween approaches, KL and Selangor is eagerly preparing to immerse itself in the eerie ambiance of the season. Offering an array of exciting and spine-chilling activities, including haunted festivals, and captivating costume parties, there is an abundance of entertainment options for all ages and interests during this Halloween 2023 season.

If you’re up for some thrills and chills, read on as we’ve highlighted a long list of exciting Halloween events that are happening in Malaysia.

12 Things to do in KL and Selangor this Halloween 2023 season

Nights of Fright 9 at Sunway Lagoon

Prepare yourself for the ultimate thrill at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright. As this spine-chilling Halloween festival celebrates its 9th anniversary, it promises to deliver an experience that will leave you breathless. Get ready to confront your deepest fears as you navigate through a terrifying labyrinth of haunted houses, eerie scare zones, exhilarating thrill rides, and captivating show stages.

This award-winning event is designed to keep your heart racing and your senses on high alert throughout the night. Brace yourself for a night of adrenaline-pumping excitement and unforgettable memories at Nights of Fright.

Dates: 27 to 29 October & 31 October 2023

Price: RM128

Get your tickets here.

Junji Ito Horror House at LaLaport BBCC

Immerse yourself in the terrifying and macabre world of Junji Ito at the Junji Ito Horror House. This unique and immersive experience takes inspiration from the chilling works of the renowned Japanese horror manga artist. Step into a realm of horror and explore three distinct halls that are filled with iconic anime scenes and characters, all brought to life through a mesmerising combination of chilling artwork, live actors, and spine-tingling special effects.

Led by the infamous characters Tomei and Soichi, the Junji Ito Horror House guarantees a truly unforgettable encounter that will leave a lasting impression on your senses. As you journey through this haunted exhibition, brace yourself for a thrilling and hair-raising experience that will captivate your imagination. Every corner of the horror house is carefully crafted to transport you into the terrifying world of Junji Ito’s imagination, where fear lurks around every corner.

So, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to step into the twisted mind of Junji Ito and explore the depths of horror that await you at the Junji Ito Horror House. Are you ready to face your fears and unlock the secrets of this haunting exhibition?

Dates: 28 September to 30 November 2023

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (last admission is at 9 PM)

Price: RM39 – RM79 (weekdays), RM49 – RM89 (weekends)

Get your tickets here.

Hauntu at The LINC KL & The Curve

Experience the ultimate immersive haunted house at Hauntu, where imagination and roleplay come together. Step into the shoes of the main character in a horror film with a unique local twist.

This spine-chilling exhibit allows participants to shape their own destiny with the guidance of interactive actors. Choose from various episodes set in a creepy hotel or a mysterious dance academy, each with its own thrilling storyline.

For the best value, it is recommended to visit with a larger group. Brace yourself for an unforgettable adventure at Hauntu.

Hauntu at The LINC KL

Address: 360, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 2 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Fridays, except Tuesdays), 4 PM – 10 PM (Tuesdays), 10 AM – 10 PM (weekends)

Price: RM65 per pax

Hauntu at The Curve

Address: 248, Level 2, The Curve, 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 2 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Fridays, except Tuesdays), 5 PM – 10 PM (Tuesdays), 11 AM – 10 PM (weekends)

Price: RM65 per pax

Book a slot here.

Halloween DOGA at After One KL

Have you ever practiced yoga alongside your furry friends? If not, Halloween DOGA offers a unique and exciting opportunity for you to enjoy a yoga session while being accompanied by your adorable dogs. This special event, organised by After One KL, a popular cafe and event space, in collaboration with New York Yoga Wellness and Sound of Earth, promises a fun-filled Halloween DOGA session like no other.

During this exclusive event, not only will you get to engage in yoga poses, but you’ll also have the chance to learn about sound and massage therapy for your furry companions. Imagine practicing yoga in a Halloween-themed costume, surrounded by fellow dog owners and their adorable pets, all while immersing yourself in the soothing ambiance of After One KL.

So, grab your Halloween costumes, bring your furry friends along, and join them for this delightful and spooky yoga session.

Date: 29 September 2023

Operating hours: 9 AM – 10 AM

Address: 1, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM90 per pawrent, inclusive of one furkid (RM30 for additional person)

For more information and reservations, WhatsApp +6013 2828 172 before 27 October 2023

The Conjuring Universe Tour at The Curve

To make the most of this spooky month, immerse yourself in the bone-chilling scenes of one of the world’s most renowned horror film franchises at The Conjuring Universe Tour. This unique event, which had its world premiere in Malaysia, takes inspiration from The Conjuring films, including The Nun and Annabelle.

Prepare yourself for an unparalleled experience as you embark on a spine-tingling walk-through horror tour that features meticulously recreated sets from the movies. If you’re seeking an eerie adventure like no other, we highly recommend indulging in this immersive journey.

Dates: 26 August 2023 to 19 November 2023 (Open daily)

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Address: 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Price: RM80 – RM95 (weekdays), RM95 – RM110 (weekends)

Get your tickets here.

Halloween-themed cocktails at The Sticky Wicket

For those looking to celebrate the ancient Celtic festival with a cup (or two) of go-go juice, we have just the place for you. Get ready to be enchanted by The Sticky Wicket’s Halloween festivities this October. From the 27 to 29 October, immerse yourself in the captivating ambiance as they unveil a trio of tantalising Halloween-themed cocktails: the enigmatic Dark Flame, the ghostly Boo, and the venomous Black Widow. These bewitching concoctions are carefully crafted to ignite your taste buds and transport you into a world of spooky delights.

But wait, there’s more! The magic doesn’t end with the cocktails themselves. If you embrace the spirit of Halloween and dress up in your most enchanting attire, you’ll have the chance to enjoy these spellbinding drinks on the house. Simply share your mesmerising moments on social media, tagging The Sticky Wicket, and let the magic unfold as you indulge in these captivating beverages that are sure to leave you under their spell.

For those who prefer to embrace the mysterious night without donning a costume, fear not! These bewitching cocktails are also available for purchase, allowing you to experience the enchantment of The Sticky Wicket’s Halloween festivities at your own pace.

So mark your calendars and prepare to be captivated by the tantalising flavours and enchanting atmosphere that await you at The Sticky Wicket this Halloween season.

Dates: 27 to 29 October 2023

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2 AM

Address: 34, Plaza Damansara,, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

For more information and reservations, call +6012 444 2957

The Ee-Boo! Halloween Party at KL Gateway Mall

Unleash your inner beast and join in the frightful fun at The Ee-Boo! Halloween Party hosted at KL Gateway Mall. This spooktacular event offers a range of exciting activities that will leave you screaming with delight. Kids can participate in a Scavenger Hunt Trick O Treat, where they can search for treats and spooky surprises.

Get messy and creative at the Monster Mash, where you can make spooky crafts at the Carve & Crafts Corner and don’t forget to visit the Cupcake Decoration booth and customise your own cupcakes. The Kid’s Beastly Bazaar is also a must-visit for unique Halloween goodies.

Mark your calendar for this thrilling event that promises a howling good time!

Date: 28 October 2023

Operating hours: 1 PM – 5 PM

Address: KL Gateway Mall, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, Kampung Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Get your tickets here.

Boo! MIA At Happy Ghost Party at MyTOWN Shopping Centre

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable Halloween experience at MyGROUND in MyTOWN Shopping Centre with the Boo! MIA At Happy Ghost Party. This event is jam-packed with a wide range of exciting activities and events that are guaranteed to ignite your Halloween spirit and leave you with lasting memories.

Embrace the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in your most creative and captivating costumes and join in the fun with the thrilling and interactive trick-or-treat walkabout event. As you embark on this exciting adventure, be prepared to collect delicious treats along the way, adding an extra element of excitement to your Halloween experience.

Capture the essence of Halloween and create memorable moments at the Halloween Selfie Photobooth where you can Immerse yourselves in the spooky ambiance, strike your best poses, and let the camera capture the essence of your Halloween spirit. And that’s not all – as you indulge in the Halloween festivities, enjoy complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, adding a touch of sweetness to your already exhilarating experience.

If you’re up for a challenge and looking to test your skills, why not take a swing at a game of mini golf? Put your aim to the test and see if you can conquer the spooky obstacles and complete the course in the midst of the Halloween atmosphere. It’s a fun and exciting way to add an extra thrill to your Boo! MIA At Happy Ghost Party experience.

Date: 13 October to 29 October 2023 for the mini golf and Halloween Selfie Photobooth, 28 and 29 October 2023 for the Happy Ghost Party and Trick-or-Treat walkabout

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (mini golf and Halloween Selfie Photobooth), 12 PM – 6 PM (Happy Ghost Party), 12 PM and 2 PM (Trick-or-Treat walkabout)

Address: No.6, Jalan Cochrane, Seksyen 90, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

For more information, visit their website.

Night of the Dead at Artebar

Prepare for an evening of monstrous fun as you rise from the grave! Join Artebar for a chilling night filled with thrilling performances by MR. DEADWOOD, DJ DOUGIE, and MC M4DMXTT.

Embrace the undead spirit by dressing up as a zombie and enjoy free entry along with a chilling Brain Shot. Groups of zombies are in for a treat with a complimentary bottle. And don’t worry if you’re not feeling too confident about your Halloween look, their skilled makeup artist will be available to perfect it. Get ready to step into the world of the walking dead and dance with the departed at Night of the Dead.

Date: 25 October 2023

Operating hours: 8 PM – 5 AM

Address: Lot E-1-03 & E-1-07, No 3, Electric Boulevard TREC, Royal Selangor Golf Club, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

For more information and reservations, WhatsApp +6011 2157 6525

Lost Souls at The Vault KL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VAULT KL (@thevaultkl)

The Vault KL is hosting an incredible Halloween event called Lost Souls with fantastic promotions, including exclusive bottle deals and limited edition cocktails. One of the highlights of the event is the Best Dressed competition on the 27 and 28 October 2023.

Make sure you put on your best look as the most terrifying soul will stand a chance at winning a bottle of Glen Ord 12 or Tanqueray No.Ten. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy great music, spooky ambiance, and a chance to win exciting prizes at The Vault KL.

Date: 27 and 28 October 2023

Operating hours: 5 PM – 2.30 AM

Address: 5, Jalan Sri Hartamas 7, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

For more information and reservations, WhatsApp +6012 465 0551

Haunted Mansion Week at Kokomo KL

Kokomo KL, known for throwing amazing parties, is hosting a spooky-themed event called Haunted Mansion Week. To coincide with the release of the 2023 remake of the Halloween classic, they have planned a series of thrilling festivities.

Ladies dressed in costumes can enjoy a special buy one, free one cocktail promotion all night on 25, 26 and 31 October 2023. While on 27 and 28 October, participants with the best costumes will have a chance to win an exciting prize. The details of the prize are kept secret, adding to the anticipation and excitement of the event.

Date: 25 and 31 October 2023

Operating hours: 5 PM – 1.30 AM (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 6 PM – 2.30 AM (Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

Address: 27 & 29, 1st Floor, Jalan Sri Hartamas 7, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

For more information and reservations, call +6017 388 3258

Tap Wars at Tap Cave

Tap Wars at Tap Cave is the ultimate destination for Halloween enthusiasts and Star Wars fans alike. Celebrating their second anniversary and Halloween, this event promises an unforgettable experience filled with galactic thrills. Step into the bar’s uniquely designed interior and immerse yourself in a world where Star Wars comes to life.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in their favourite Star Wars costumes. As you enter Tap Cave, prepare to be greeted by the enticing aroma of free-flow drinks. Indulge in a variety of beverages as you mingle with fellow party-goers and revel in the vibrant atmosphere.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Tap Cave has prepared a range of activities to keep you entertained throughout the night. Take advantage of the free Halloween makeup booths and unleash your creativity by transforming into your favourite Star Wars character. Participate in the thrilling costume contest and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Engage in fun games and challenges that will test your knowledge and skills, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Step into a world where Star Wars meets Halloween, and let yourself be transported to a galaxy far, far away. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Halloween celebration at Tap Wars. May the force be with you!

Date: 28 October 2023, 6 PM onwards

Address: Main Entrance next to Emart, 76, Jalan 27/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

For reservations, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Do they celebrate Halloween in Kuala Lumpur?

While Islam is the predominant religion of the country and is recognised as the state’s official religion, Halloween is one of the biggest unofficial celebration in Malaysia. Those who celebrate the ancient Celtic festival are likely those who are urban, English-speaking, culturally adoptive, and/or are open to celebrating it. For example, Christmas even though they might not be Christians.

– What is there to do in HK on Halloween 2023?

There are loads to do in Hong Kong during Halloween, from celebrating it at Lee Tung Avenue and Disneyland to meeting new furry friends at Halloween Pet Nights. Check out this specially curated list of the best parties and events to attend for the spookiest celebration in Hong Kong!

– What is Halloween in Malaysia?

Although Halloween is not widely celebrated in the country, many Malaysians tend to host their own private parties just for the fun of it. Not only that, it is said that Malaysia’s nightlife truly comes alive with Halloween-themed parties at its clubs and bars.

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Šimom Caban)