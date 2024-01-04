Boys Like Girls to perform in KL & Kota Kinabalu this April 2024

Malaysia, get ready to rock and roll! Legendary US pop-rock sensation, Boys Like Girls, is set to bring their electrifying energy and unforgettable anthems to your shores. A part of their Spring 2024 Southeast Asia Tour, the band is all geared up to send waves of excitement through Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu this April.

Boys Like Girls, the kings of 2000s pop-rock, are sure to transport fans back in time with nostalgic hits like The Great Escape, Love Drunk, and Hero/Heroine. But the band isn’t just about nostalgia. They’re also about evolution and growth, as evidenced by their latest album, Sunday at Foxwoods, released in October last year. Fans can expect a sonic feast of both beloved classics and new tunes.

Boys Like Girls in KL & Kota Kinabalu: Venue and ticket prices

Two epic nights await fans at the heart of Malaysia. The first stop on this musical journey is The Exchange Hall in Kuala Lumpur on 21 April 2024. Without missing a beat, the band will then electrify the stage at Sky Arena in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on 22 April 2024. Both nights promise to be more than just concerts – they’re set to be legendary experiences that will echo in the memory of attendees for years to come.

For those eager to be a part of this musical extravaganza, ticket sales kick off at 12 PM on 15 January 2024, so mark the date and set your alarms.

Ticket prices for both concerts are as follows:

General Admission: RM288

VIP: RM388

Get your tickets on 15 January, 12 PM here.

The band’s Southeast Asia Tour doesn’t just end in Malaysia. They’re also set to bring their explosive performances to Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore, with more locations to be announced in the future. It’s a whirlwind of thrilling music and heart-pounding performances that’s set to make 2024 truly unforgettable.

Check out the dates for the Boys Like Girls Southeast Asia Spring Tour 2024 below:

20 April 2024 – Manila, Araneta Coliseum

21 April 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, The Exchange Hall

22 April 2024 – Kota Kinabalu, Sky Arena

24 April 2024 – Bangkok, Lido Connect 2

25 April 2024 – Singapore, Capitol Theatre

Ready to rock out with Boys Like Girls? Make sure to secure your tickets on 15 January for this is your chance to witness the iconic Boys Like Girls live – an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @boyslikegirls)