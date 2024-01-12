Chinese New Year 2024: Gift ideas to share the abundance this Year of the Dragon

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, we find ourselves gearing up for another exciting event that’s celebrated with fervour across Asia and the world – the Chinese New Year. This vibrant festival, that embodies happiness, health, and prosperity, makes its grand entrance on the 10th of February. The exact date dances to the tune of the lunar calendar, aligning with the first new moon of the year.
The tradition of gifting red envelopes bulging with money is a well-known custom. However, the joy of gifting extends beyond this, blossoming into other meaningful presents that echo the spirit of the celebration. We have handpicked a medley of gifts that perfectly harmonise with the festive theme.
In the midst of this joyous exchange, it’s crucial to remember the cultural nuances of Asia. Some items, cloaked in ‘unluckiness’, are best left out of the gifting equation. Sharp objects, for instance, symbolising the severing of relationships, are a definite no-go. Clocks and watches, too, may unwittingly represent parting, and hence are best avoided. Keep your palette colourful and steer clear from gifts in black or white, as they are linked with funerals.
But fret not, for we’ve got you covered with a treasure trove of auspicious and thoughtful gifts. From baskets brimming with succulent fruits to boxes bursting with Chinese New Year-themed curios, we’ve got a plethora of options for you to explore for the upcoming celebration.
Chinese New Year gift ideas to celebrate the Year of the Dragon
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tiffany & Co. HardWear link earrings
- BloomThis mandarin orange gift box
- Swarovski Chinese Zodiac necklace
- Tommy Hilfiger x CLOT reversible bomber jacket
- Thousand Miles Voyage carry-on
- St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s House of Fortune
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Ceramic Pop
- Nespresso Gateway to Five Blessings pack
- ROYCE’ variety pack
- YSL Beauty Slim Matte Lipstick
Ring in the Year of the Dragon with a fresh addition to your jewellery collection – the Tiffany & Co HardWear link earrings. These stunning earrings, adorned with pavé diamonds and crafted from 18k rose gold, channel the spirit and vigor of New York City. Their bold design makes a striking statement, making them an ideal gift to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Immerse in the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year with the BloomThis mandarin orange gift box. This vibrant gift box is a delightful nod to tradition, brimming with the citrus fruit. Their radiant hue is more than just visually appealing; it’s a symbol of prosperity. This fruit is not just pleasing to the palate but are also believed to invite happiness and good fortune. Accompanied by other charming trinkets, this box of five mandarin oranges is a heartwarming way to convey your festive wishes and goodwill.
The Swarovski Zodiac Dragon necklace is a radiant embodiment of the Year of the Dragon’s essence. This captivating piece showcases a petite dragon, the celestial symbol of the year, perched alongside a coin that conveys wealth and good luck. Embellished with the dazzling brilliance of Swarovski Crystals, this necklace is a mesmerising spectacle to behold. It serves as a splendid gift, certain to be treasured by the recipient and worn with pride throughout the year, as a stylish emblem of prosperity and fortune.
Embrace the majestic energy of the Year of the Dragon with the innovative Tommy Hilfiger x CLOT capsule collection. This unique range reinterprets classic designs from Tommy Hilfiger’s illustrious fashion archives, infusing them with the dynamic spirit of Asian youth culture.
The standout gift from this collection? A versatile reversible bomber jacket. On one side, it sports the classic red, white, and blue, while the reverse side proudly flaunts an exclusive CLOT x Tommy Hilfiger monogram. With its dual charm, this jacket not only symbolises the vibrant diversity of the new year, but also offers a fashion-forward statement piece that’s sure to delight any recipient—truly remarkable gift to welcome the Chinese New Year in style.
As we welcome the dawn of a new year, Thousand Miles is reshaping the way we travel. This stylish pastel-coloured carry-on suitcase is the perfect gift to bestow upon your loved ones. It’s more than just a travel accessory; it’s a token of good luck for their upcoming journeys. Its chic design and practicality make it a standout gift, embodying the spirit of adventure and prosperity that the Chinese New Year represents.
Unveiling the perfect gifting solution for the Chinese New Year – the House of Fortune from St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. These aren’t just any ordinary gift boxes; they are limited edition treasure trunks brimming with gastronomic delights.
Each of these magical trunks is filled, under the watchful and skilled eyes of Executive Pastry Chef Graff Kwok, with a tantalising selection of treats. This exquisite collection boasts unique offerings such as The St. Regis Imperial Seal Chocolate, The St. Regis Regal Dragon Cookie, Trio of Fortune Chocolate Bars, Prosperity Tarts, Prosperity Cake, Fortune Cakes and even the traditional Nian Gao. Each bite promises a luxurious indulgence, transporting you to a world of flavour and tradition.
Looking to earn some serious brownie points this Chinese New Year? Why not wrap up a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in its snazzy Ceramic Pop variant? With four handy-dandy styling attachments, it’s like gifting a personal hair salon! Plus, with the Dyson Chinese New Year sale on, it’s less ‘bank-breaking’ and more ‘wallet-tickling’. So, go on and add that ‘swoosh’ factor to the Year of the Dragon celebrations!
Welcome the Chinese New Year with a burst of flavour and a splash of tradition with the Gateway to Five Blessings pack from Nespresso. This unique assortment is not just a collection of coffee blends, but a journey of taste that dances across the palate. With capsules like the Seasonal Delight Spices, Ispirazione Napoli, Ispirazione Arpeggio, Ispirazione Venezia, and the World Explorations Shanghai Lungo, it’s like sending a world tour of coffee in a box.
It’s an unmatched gift for coffee lovers, promising a sensory exploration and a daily dose of fortune, making it the perfect brew to kick start the Year of the Dragon.
Ignite the sweet joys of the Chinese New Year with the ROYCE’ variety pack. Overflowing with sweet fortunes, this enticing assortment showcases exotic delicacies including the Prafeuille Chocolat Berry Cube and Strawberry Cream Chocolate Wafers. This irresistible treat box is the perfect way to delight the sweet-toothed revelers, adding a dash of chocolatey bliss to the Chinese New Year celebrations.
Ignite the Year of the Dragon with an elegant touch of glamour from YSL Beauty. They’ve reimagined their famed The Slim Matte Lipsticks, just in time for the Chinese New Year. The star of this new collection is undoubtedly the #2024 Fiery Vermilion shade, a daring amalgamation of vivacious red and opulent orange. This audacious lipstick is the perfect adornment for the festive celebrations on the horizon.
Alongside this, YSL presents a collection of spectacular gift sets, featuring crowd favourites from their esteemed lineup. These sets make for a truly splendid gifting choice for the Chinese New Year, adding a dash of style and luxury to the celebration.
(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Jason Leung)