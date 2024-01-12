Chinese New Year 2024: Gift ideas to share the abundance this Year of the Dragon

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, we find ourselves gearing up for another exciting event that’s celebrated with fervour across Asia and the world – the Chinese New Year. This vibrant festival, that embodies happiness, health, and prosperity, makes its grand entrance on the 10th of February. The exact date dances to the tune of the lunar calendar, aligning with the first new moon of the year.

The tradition of gifting red envelopes bulging with money is a well-known custom. However, the joy of gifting extends beyond this, blossoming into other meaningful presents that echo the spirit of the celebration. We have handpicked a medley of gifts that perfectly harmonise with the festive theme.

In the midst of this joyous exchange, it’s crucial to remember the cultural nuances of Asia. Some items, cloaked in ‘unluckiness’, are best left out of the gifting equation. Sharp objects, for instance, symbolising the severing of relationships, are a definite no-go. Clocks and watches, too, may unwittingly represent parting, and hence are best avoided. Keep your palette colourful and steer clear from gifts in black or white, as they are linked with funerals.

But fret not, for we’ve got you covered with a treasure trove of auspicious and thoughtful gifts. From baskets brimming with succulent fruits to boxes bursting with Chinese New Year-themed curios, we’ve got a plethora of options for you to explore for the upcoming celebration.

Chinese New Year gift ideas to celebrate the Year of the Dragon