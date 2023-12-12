Must-visit Christmas markets in KL & Selangor to welcome the holiday cheer

As the festive season unfolds its magic, we once again find ourselves immersed in the enchanting world of Christmas. The city transforms into a winter wonderland, with trees sparkling like a constellation of stars against the dark sky coupled with the mesmerising charm of Christmas markets.

The aroma of holiday treats wafts through the air, while the heart-tugging plots of romantic comedies keep us glued to our screens. The task of fulfilling gift lists adds to the excitement, making us a part of Santa’s army of elves.

Amidst all this festive flurry, the Christmas markets stand as a beloved tradition. These markets, scattered across the city like sprinkle of confetti, amplify the joy and warmth of the season.

To ensure you soak in the essence of this festive season, we’ve crafted a list of four must-visit Christmas bazaars in KL and Selangor. Each one offers a different slice of Christmas, promising to leave you with a heart brimming with holiday cheer and hands laden with unique festive treasures.

Visit these 4 Christmas markets in KL & Selangor to usher in the festive spirit

B-Brand Christmas Market

Are you in search of a kaleidoscope of festive stalls teeming with an assortment of perfect gifts, all wrapped up in a robust holiday atmosphere? Look no further than the B-Brand Christmas Extravaganza. Bathed in vibrant hues of pink and electrifying neon green, this market is ready to sweep you off your feet! Not just about shopping, here, you can also witness enthralling performances that will enliven your market stroll.

Date: 20 November 2023 to 7 January 2024

Time: 10 AM – 10 PM

Address: Main Concourse, Lot 10 – 50, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Entry fee: Free

Pingmin Christmas Market

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at the Pingmin Christmas Market. This celebration brings together over 80 local artisans showcasing a cornucopia of handcrafted gifts, mouth-watering food, refreshing beverages, and delectable snacks. Let your shopping spree take flight in this vibrant marketplace.

But the extravaganza doesn’t end there. A shared feast awaits you, where you’re invited to bring your own utensils and meal containers, fostering a community spirit. The cherry on top? It’s a pet-friendly event, meaning your furry companions can join in the holiday merriment, away from the confines of home.

Date: 23 to 25 December 2023

Time: 2 PM – 10 PM (23 December and 25 December), 5 PM – 12 AM (24 December)

Address: CP7 Rooftop Sunway Pyramid – 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Entry fee: Free

Frosty Festive Market

Mark your calendars for a double-dose of festive merriment at the Frosty Festive Market, a captivating initiative by ILoveBazaar. This enchanting bazaar is a treasure trove of Christmas gifts, all locally crafted with love and care.

It’s a place where Christmas comes to life, brimming with delightful decorations, trendy accessories, and mouth-watering culinary delights.

Date: 16 and 17 December, 23 and 24 December

Time: 10 AM – 10 PM

Address: 1st Floor, MyTOWN Shopping Centre – No.6, Jalan Cochrane, Seksyen 90, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Entry fee: Free

Ready 4 X’mas

Gear up to ring in the Yuletide spirit with Lesgo’s awe-inspiring Ready 4 X’mas festivity in KL. Scheduled on the Christmas Eve weekend, this vibrant jamboree promises a delightful blend of scrumptious food, soulful live music, and an irresistible wave of holiday merriment.

Boasting over 60 local stalls, it offers a cornucopia of handpicked treasures waiting to be discovered. Fancy trying your luck? Dive into the exciting lucky draw. And for those who’ve been nice all year, a special guest might just make an appearance. Yes, you heard it right! Santa himself might be around, ready to spread joy and cheer.

Don’t miss out on this incredible Christmas market – a seasonal spectacle that’s sure to create memories to last a lifetime!

Date: 23 to 24 December

Time: 2 PM – 10 PM

Address: LaLaPort Rooftop Garden – 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Entry fee: Free

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/Katarzyna Dutkowska & Illiya Vjestica)