Club Z: The full lowdown on The Z List 2023 award party

Lifestyle Asia KL hosted The Z List 2023 award party at the SkyBar in Traders Hotel — honouring this year’s class of effervescent Gen-Z personalities.

Welcome to Club Z! Following last year‘s fun-filled The Z List Award, Lifestyle Asia KL made sure to up the ante once again this year at the highly-anticipated award party. Held at the SkyBar at Traders Hotel on 18 July, the celebration was attended by fellow honourees, The Z List alumni, brand partners, and VIP Guests. Held on the 33rd floor of the hotel and with stunning 360º views of the city, the pool bar was transformed into an electrifying mise en scene. The event is an invitation to party, to be seen and to be you — in line with the theme of The Z List 2023, Authenticity.

The Z List 2023 Award ceremony witnessed a group of awardees including model Athina Kamarudin, actor Bella Dowanna, sculptural artist Gabriel Cheah, youth activist Jabir Meftah, DJ Jovynn, content creator Perry Kuan and national gymnast Sharul Aimy. Fellow Class of 2023 personalities, singer-slash-author Claudia Tan, actor Mierul Aiman and national discus athlete Queenie Ting, were not able to join the occasion due to personal reasons.

The Z List Award party, as always, was a spectacular event complemented by all things merry. Guests arrived at SkyBar, Traders Hotels in their best ensembles following this year’s theme — ‘Break The Rules’. Of course, it’s open to interpretation and guests sure delivered. Arrivals were quickly followed with photos at the dreamy and inviting The Z List Award backdrop as guests posed for the camera. Lights, camera and action, indeed. Whether individually or in groups, this flashy section signalled to the start of amazing things to come — and we’re living for it all.

House and disco tunes were played throughout the night as party guests mingled while munching and sipping on food and beverages curated by the team at the Traders Hotel. A tantalising selection of canapés was presented, such as Oyster Tempura, Torch Brie Cheese, Gravlax Roulade, and Coconut Shooters. In addition, there was also a refreshing array of cocktails and mocktails. The former included the likes of Pait’ (Whisky, Grand Mariner, Pineapple Juice and Sage Leaves); Tropical Gin Oasis (Gin, Passion Fruit, Watermelon and Gomme); as well as G.A 23 (Gin, Green Apple, Pineapple and Lime). As for mocktails, options comprised Berrylicious Sip (Strawberry, Ginger, Lemon and Soda); Limegrass Sip (Lemongrass, Lime and Soda); as well as Exotic Zing (Lychee, Yuzu and Soda).

Attendees had the opportunity to check out a selection of Tissot’s most innovative watches, including the beautiful PRX collection. For the uninitiated, The Z List class of 2023 all donned Tissot watches for this year’s shoot. The brand had booths set up at two locations at SkyBar — one right at the entrance and the other nearer to the pool. Guests took the time to browse the watches on display and gave their best poses.

To heighten the excitement, Lifestyle Asia KL invited esteemed guests to take a chance at the gachapon machine. Each guest was given a coin to be used in exchange for a chance to play. Prizes to be won included skincare products from Beauté Library, namely the Stem Cell Silk Mask and the Crystal K EKG Skin Booster. Also in contention were two Kate Spade bags — the Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody and Spade flower Monogram Gramercy Chenille Medium Bucket Bag — which went to Jonathan Tan and Jabir Meftah respectively.

Presenting the awards to the respective The Z List awardees were Associate Publisher of Burda Luxury KL, Natasha Kraal and Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia KL, Martin Teo. The Z List honourees each received a framed portrait complemented with poignant quotes of their own as well as a pair of Tissot PRX watch each. A switch up from previous years, Lifestyle Asia KL’s very own Mallie Maran emceed for the first time ever.

It wouldn’t be a Lifestyle Asia KL party without eclectic and eye-catching performances. It’s Club Z after all. To kick start the occasion, The Z List alumnus Bunga performed her hit single ‘Buai’. It might be her first performance in about a year but dare we say, there’s no such thing as ring rust in her books. Bunga joked that this was perhaps a warmup to her opening act for Coldplay in November 2023. Next up, Bunga was joined by fellow The Z List alumnus Layla Sania for a starry presentation of their collaborative Mandarin track ‘Bambino’, which was performed for the first time in front of a live audience.

Layla Sania then showed her vocal prowess with a solo performance as she sang the iconic Cantonese song ‘Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies’ made popular by Beyond. Just as Jovynn was about to start spinning, a birthday cake rolled onto the stage while Bunga and Layla Sania led the singing of ‘Happy Birthday’. It was a surprise birthday celebration for the DJ, who later proceeded to bring the house down as guests danced and jived to her fiery set. Club Z was truly alive and thriving — and we’re here for it.

Lifestyle Asia KL would like to thank everyone for making Club Z — The Z List Award 2023 — a successful event to be remembered for a lifetime. The Z List Award 2023 is brought to you by Beauté Library, Kate Spade, Tissot and Traders Hotel.

Learn more about The Z List and the Class of 2023 HERE.

(Photography by Saufi Nadzri)