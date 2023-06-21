A comprehensive guide for Malaysian fans heading to the Coldplay Singapore concert

At this point, Malaysian fans are probably better off making plans for Coldplay’s Singapore concert dates instead. It’s safe to say that where their Asian tour itinerary is concerned, we’ve been left with the short end of the stick as the band will only play for a single night come November as part of their Music of The Spheres tour. And before you ask, yes, tickets for the show are now completely sold out.

But across a short distance away from the Causeway, our Singaporean neighbours have fared considerably better in that regard. Upon the initial announcement by event organisers, the island state was expecting to host Chris Martin and company for a total of four days in January 2024. But owing to overwhelming demand, this quickly grew to five, and subsequently six days of concerts.

So for Malaysian fans who missed out on the one and only show to be held here on local shores, fret not. We’ve taken the liberty to compile a comprehensive guide for the Coldplay concerts happening in Singapore so you can plan ahead with ease.

The comprehensive guide to Coldplay Singapore concerts for Malaysian fans

When and where is the Coldplay Singapore concert taking place?

Coldplay is expected to perform in Singapore in 2024, as opposed to 2023. In the beginning, four dates were announced as part of their itinerary, which included the 23rd, 24th, 26th, and 27th of January.

This was later bumped up to five dates with the inclusion of the 30th, and finally. a sixth and final concert date on the 31st. They will all be happening at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Ticket prices are as follows, broken down according to their respective tiers:

Cat 9 – SGD $68 (MYR 235.07)

Cat 8 – SGD $98 (MYR 338.77)

Cat 7 – SGD $128 (MYR 442.48)

Cat 6 – SGD $148 (MYR 511.61)

Cat 5 – SGD $168 (MYR 580.75)

Cat 4 – SGD $208 (MYR 719.02)

Cat 3 – SGD $238 (MYR 822.73)

Cat 2 – SGD $268 (MYR 926.43)

Cat 1 – SGD $298 (MYR 1,030.14)

There are also enhanced experiences available for sale with additional perks for Coldplay megafans, which naturally come at an added premium.

Kubik Experience Standing – SGD $398 (MYR 1,375.82)

One SGD $168 (MYR 580.75) GA Floor ticket

Early entry

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

Supersolis Experience – SGD $538 (MYR 1,859.78)

One SGD $298 (MYR 1,030.14) seated ticket

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

Ultimate Spheres Experience – SGD $1,098 (MYR 3,795.62)

One SGD $298 (MYR 1,030.14) seated ticket

Once-In-A-Lifetime Backstage tour

Unprecedented stage access for a photo opportunity by a professional photographer from where Coldplay will perform later

Dedicated entrance to the venue

Custom merch exclusively for Ultimate Spheres Experience

Specially designed sustainable Coldplay Gift item

Access to dedicated merch counters

As of writing, all tickets for the six days have officially been sold out. This makes Coldplay the first-ever band to play for six nights in Singapore’s National Stadium, while consecutively breaking the record for the most tickets ever sold by a band in a single day in the nation.

How can you get to the Coldplay Singapore concert?

By car

Naturally, getting to Singapore is relatively hassle-free, considering the convenience that the Causeway links stand to offer. Many may choose to drive across the border themselves, which can be done either at the Johor Bahru checkpoint leading into Woodlands, or the Tuas Second Link from Tanjung Kupang leading into Tuas.

By bus

For the inner passenger princess in all of us, there’s always the bus! Given the fact that the border between Malaysia and Singapore happens to be one of the busiest borders in the world, a number of bus companies offer routes between both countries on a daily basis such as Causeway Link.

But for those looking for an added touch of luxury on their journey, consider looking into booking a seat on the Aeroline express bus service, which offers more space and comfort. Round-trip tickets cost MYR 256.00, if bought in Malaysia.

The average bus trip from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore takes anywhere between five to six hours, depending on traffic.

By train

If you’d like to turn your commute into a trip in itself, you can opt to board a southbound KTM train from KL Sentral. With that said, you will have to buy separate tickets for every leg of the journey, which begins from KL to Gemas, Gemas to Johor Bahru, and Johor Bahru to Woodlands Checkpoint.

There are no direct train routes to Singapore from Malaysia. The average train ride from KL to Singapore takes nine hours.

By plane

Last but not least, you can opt to fly into Singapore from Malaysia, which will take no more than an hour and ten minutes. Most major budget carriers in this region, including AirAsia, FireFlyz, and Scoot, offer flights between both the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Prices vary between carriers and the time of booking, so be sure to check ahead!

Where to stay and how to get to the Coldplay Singapore concert venue?

Where to stay

Ideally, you’re going to want to book a room at one of the nearer hotels within the vicinity of the Singapore National Stadium for the concert, so you won’t have to worry about being caught in traffic on the big day itself.

The stadium is located in the Kallang region and is a short distance away from the following hotels:

1. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is a 5-star establishment located along Stamford Road.

Book your stay here

2. Andaz Singapore

The Andaz Singapore Hotel is a 5-star establishment located along Fraser Street.

Book your stay here

3. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

The PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Hotel is a 5-star establishment located along Raffles Boulevard.

Book your stay here

4. Hotel Traveltine

Hotel Traveltine is a 4-star establishment located along Beach Road.

Book your stay here

5. V Hotel Lavender

V Hotel Lavender is a 4-star establishment located along Jellicoe Road.

Book your stay here

For those who made the decision to drive from KL to Singapore, be warned — parking is scarce and made even more so due to the concert. So you are advised to take public transport to get to the venue instead.

How to get to the concert venue

By bus

If you’re travelling via Bus 11, alight at Stadium Station (80199). If you’re travelling via Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196, alight at National Stadium (80219) or Opposite National Stadium (80211).

By MRT

If you’re heading to the Singapore National Stadium by MRT, the closest station to alight from would be the Stadium MRT Station (CC6) on the Circle Line.

But you may choose to alight from either the Mountbatten MRT Station (CC7) or Kallang MRT Station (EW10) as well. Both are approximately 600m away on foot from the Singapore Sports Hub.

Feature and hero image credits: @coldplay/Instagram