A guide to all the must-see live concerts and shows in Malaysia this 2024

Malaysia, strap in and fasten your concert seatbelts as 2024 brings an electrifying line-up of live music! Remember the sonic boom from last year’s gigs? The harmonious echoes of chart dominators like Coldplay, Simple Plan, LANY, and K-pop phenomena BLACKPINK and NCT Dream are still reverberating in our hearts.

And guess what? The melody marathon isn’t slowing down. In fact, it’s crescendoing! With the global pop maestro Ed Sheeran tuning his guitar, magical Disney tales ready to whisk you away, and a superstar squad of K-pop idols prepping their dance moves, it’s clear Malaysia is the hotspot for music lovers in 2024. Brace yourselves, this symphonic spectacle is just about to begin!

Here’s a guide to all the concerts and other events in Malaysia confirmed for 2024:

Mark Tuan: The Other Side Asia Tou — 6 January

As 2024 dawns, Malaysia is set to host a musical comet – the American-Taiwanese superstar Mark Tuan! Known for his captivating performances as a member of the K-Pop sensation GOT7, Mark Tuan is ready to serenade Malaysia as part of his electrifying Asia tour, ‘The Other Side’.

Scheduled to take the stage at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, Mark Tuan is poised to create an unforgettable evening for his fans, affectionately known as Ahgases. Prepare to be swept off your feet as he belts out fan-favorite tracks such as One in a Million, Lonely, and Far Away.

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Date: 6 January 2024

Time: 6 PM

Price: From RM439

Get your tickets here.

Jessica Jung: Diamond Dreams Concert Tour — 13 January

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung is set to charm her Malaysian fans with her first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur on 13 January 2024.

The Korean-American pop sensation shared her excitement about the upcoming performance of her Diamond Dreams concert at Mega Star Arena through an Instagram post. Fans can anticipate renditions of beloved tracks from her initial solo album, With Love, J, as well as songs from other albums like Wonderland, My Decade, and Beep Beep.

Venue: Mega Star Arena

Date: 13 January 2024

Time: 7 PM

Price: From RM388

Get your tickets here.

YOASOBI: Asia Tour 2023-2024 — 14 January

The popular Japanese music duo, YOASOBI, is set to perform in Malaysia as part of their Asia tour scheduled for January. The duo, composed of songwriter Ayase and vocalist Ikura, has achieved significant success since their 2019 debut with their breakout single Yoru ni Kakeru and the viral hit Idol (アイドル).

Their music has not only topped charts in Japan but has also gained international recognition. Malaysian fans can look forward to a performance of their popular songs at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Date: 14 January 2024

Time: 8 PM

Price: From RM398

Get your tickets here.

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny — 14 January

Known for his sharp wit and provocative humor, British comedy giant, Jimmy Carr, is ready to entertain audiences in Malaysia.

This comedic performance, brought to you by LOL Asia and BOHM Presents, features Carr’s internationally acknowledged show, `Terribly Funny’. This comedy extravaganza is set to unfold at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), on the 14 January 2024.

Venue: Plenary Hall Kuala Lumpur

Date: 14 January 2024

Time: 8 PM

Price: RM198

Get your tickets here.

Disney In Concert: A Dream Is A Wish — 14 January

Disney enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the enchanting Disney In Concert: A Dream Is A Wish. This magical, once-in-a-lifetime concert will take place at Genting Highlands. The performance will feature a 46-piece orchestra and four vocalists, who will captivate audiences with cherished songs from Disney film soundtracks, including hits from Frozen and Aladdin.

Venue: Arena of Stars

Date: 14 January 2024

Time: 3 PM

Price: From RM180

Get your tickets here.

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour — 31 January

The Rose, an indie band from Korea comprised of four members, is geared up to set the stage on fire in Kuala Lumpur this January. After successfully wrapping up the European part of their ‘Dawn to Dusk’ world tour last year, they are now launching their Asia tour and Malaysia is one of their stops.

The band, known for their powerful English and Korean songs filled with emotional vocals and poignant lyrics, is scheduled to perform at the Mega Star Arena on 31 January 2024. The audience can look forward to being touched by their popular tracks like Back to Me, Childhood, She’s in the Rain, and their debut single Sorry.

Venue: Mega Star Arena

Date: 31 January 2024

Time: 8.30 PM

Price: From RM288

Get your tickets here.

IVE: Show What I Have Tour — 17 February

Get ready, K-pop enthusiasts! The dynamic six-member girl group IVE is set to make their Malaysian debut in February 2024. This concert is a milestone for the group, marking their first ever global outreach since they exploded onto the scene in 2021. Their world tour, aptly titled ‘Show What I Have’, promises an unforgettable spectacle.

Fans can gear up to groove to the addictive beats of their hit tracks, including Love Dive, I Am, Eleven, and Baddies. The energy is bound to soar as these live performances reverberate across the Axiata Arena.

Venue: Axiata Arena

Date: 17 February 2024

Time: 7 PM

Price: From RM368

Get your tickets here.

Amber Liu: No More Sad Songs Tour — 22 February

Amber Liu, a global superstar and former f(x) member, is currently dazzling audiences worldwide with her No More Sad Songs tour. The versatile artist recently unveiled Asia tour dates, with Malaysia featuring on the list.

Amber Liu will be taking the stage at Zepp KL in February 2024. Don’t miss the chance to witness her performing her popular tracks like ILY, No More Sad Songs, and Can’t Go Yet live.

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Date: 22 February 2024

Time: 8.30 PM

Price: From RM298

Get your tickets here.

F.T. Island: Hey Day — 24 February

This year, Malaysian fans of South Korean rock music are in for a treat. The renowned rock band F.T. Island is set to grace the stage in Kuala Lumpur, as part of their eagerly anticipated ‘Hey Day’ tour. The band, celebrated for their emotive vocals and potent pop-rock anthems such as Severely, Take Me Now, and Bad Woman, will be performing live on 24 February.

This promises to be a night of unforgettable music at Zepp KL, one of Malaysia’s premier live music venues. Fans will have the opportunity to experience the band’s passionate performances and connect with their powerful lyrics.

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Date: 24 February 2024

Time: 8 PM

Price: From RM388

Get your tickets here.

Ed Sheeran: The Mathematics Tour — 24 February

The celebrated British singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran, is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of his anticipated +-=÷× Tour, also known as The Mathematics Tour. The concert will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in February 2024. Fans can look forward to live renditions of his famous hits like Shape Of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, and Photograph. Additionally, English singer Calum Scott will be joining him as a special guest performer.

Venue: Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Date: 24 February 2024

Time: 8.45 PM

Price: From RM198

Get your tickets here.

KNOWKNOW: Street Beethoven World Tour — 26 February

Former Higher Brothers group member and current solo rap artist KNOWKNOW has announced his Street Beethoven World Tour, which includes several Asia dates in February 2024. Live Nation is bringing the tour to Asia, which will commence in Tokyo before moving on to Hong Kong, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and finally Singapore.

Since his time with the Higher Brothers, KNOWKNOW has emerged as a significant figure in China’s rap scene. His unique lyrical style, catchy choruses, and energetic raps set him apart. His discography includes the solo mixtape ‘MEDM’ and four albums, namely ‘Mr. Enjoy Da Money’, ‘Mr.Enjoy Da Money2: Knowbody’, ‘Long Time know See’, and ‘Street Beethoven’. These works have spawned top-charting hits like R&B All Night, Lover Boy 88, Midsummer Madness, Made in China, and I’m 卖保险.

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Date: 26 February 2024

Time: 8.30 PM

Price: From RM298

Get your tickets here.

Rod Stewart: Live in Concert, One Last Time Tour — 4 March

Rod Stewart, a celebrated figure in the British rock music scene, is all set to perform at Axiata Arena for his fan base in Malaysia, in March 2024. This performance is part of his ‘Live In Concert, One Last Time’ tour. Attendees can look forward to a musical journey of his greatest hits, including Sailing, Maggie May, I Don’t Want to Talk About It, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?.

Venue: Axiata Arena

Date: 4 March 2024

Time: 8.45 PM

Price: From RM388

Get your tickets here.

Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour — 6 March

Legendary artist Sir Tom Jones has confirmed a Malaysian stop for his Ages & Stages tour. With a career that has spanned several decades, Jones has cemented his status as an icon in the English music industry. Known for his memorable hits such as Sexbomb and Delilah, this veteran musician is set to bring his unique energy and timeless tracks to Kuala Lumpur on 6 March 2024.

The concert will take place at the historic Merdeka Hall, located in Kuala Lumpur’s World Trade Centre. The venue, known for its grandeur and acoustics, will provide the perfect backdrop for Jones’ powerful performance.

Venue: Merdeka Hall, World Trade Centre

Date: 6 March 2024

Time: 8.30 PM

Price: From RM298

Get your tickets here.

Boys Like Girls: Spring Tour 2024 — 21 & 22 April

Brace yourselves for a thrilling musical ride as Boys Like Girls is all set to make a comeback in Malaysia! The renowned US-pop band announced the Southeast Asia leg of their world tour on 2 January 2024, and Malaysia has been blessed with not just one, but two performance dates. In addition to their show in Kuala Lumpur, Boys Like Girls will also light up the stage at the Sky Arena in Kota Kinabalu on 22 April. Get set for an evening of reminiscing with classic hits such as The Great Escape, Thunder, and Love Drunk, as well as fresh tunes from their latest album, ‘Sunday at Foxwoods’.

Kuala Lumpur

Venue: The Exchange Hall

Date: 21 April 2024

Time: TBA

Sabah

Venue: Sky Arena, Kota Kinabalu

Date: 22 April 2024

Time: TBA

Price: From RM288

Get your tickets on 15 January, 12 PM here.

Incubus: Live in Malaysia — 27 April

Prepare for a thrilling trip down memory lane as the celebrated American rock band, Incubus, is making their way back to Malaysia. This performance is part of their Asian tour, a segment of their extensive global outing. Known for their defining anthems of the 90s rock era, Incubus will be delivering a captivating performance featuring some of their biggest hits. Fans can expect to hear their favorite tracks, including the chart-topping Wish You Were Here, Drive, and Megalomaniac.

This concert will mark Incubus’ fifth visit to Malaysia, a testament to their enduring popularity among Malaysian rock enthusiasts. Their last appearance in the country was back in 2018, which witnessed a highly energetic and memorable performance. This upcoming event promises to be no different, offering fans a chance to witness the band’s dynamic live presence once again.

Venue: Mega Star Arena

Date: 27 April 2024

Time: 8 PM

Price: From RM260

Get your tickets here.

