Cricket World Cup 2023: Where to watch the matches in Malaysia and the schedule

The electrifying drama of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has taken center stage, igniting a wave of excitement that’s sweeping across Malaysia.

This prestigious tournament, currently being hosted on the vibrant fields of India, is set to enthral fans until 19 November 2023. It has sparked a fervor among local cricket lovers, captivating their imagination and uniting them in this global celebration of cricket.

This grand spectacle, which showcases the finest cricketing skills from around the world, provides fans with an opportunity to witness exhilarating matches of the highest caliber. Fans in Malaysia can rally behind their favourite teams, reveling in every boundary hit, every wicket taken, and every stunning catch. They can immerse themselves in the thrill of the competition, sharing in the triumphs and disappointments, and experiencing the highs and lows that come with this spectacular sport.

The Cricket World Cup 22023 saga is filled with twists and turns, with each game potentially rewriting the cricketing history books. For the cricket devotee in Malaysia, this is an opportunity to stay connected with every moment of action, to be the first to know about the latest Cricket World Cup 2023 news, and to be part of the ongoing conversation.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Where to watch the matches live in Malaysia

We know staying updated with the Cricket World Cup 2023 developments is as exhilarating as the matches themselves, and if you’re not sure where to tune in for all the live matches – fret not, here’s where you can stream all the cricket events live in Malaysia.

So, if you’re in Malaysia, a die-hard cricket fan, waiting with bated breath for every match, eager to soak up every piece of action, then you’re in the right place.

Catch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches live in Malaysia at platforms like Astro Cricket and YuppTV.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Astro and YuppTV in Malaysia

For live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, viewers in Malaysia can turn to Astro TV or Astro GO. High-definition broadcasts are available on Astro TV’s channel 801, while Astro GO offers the flexibility of watching the matches in real time or on demand across various devices.

Alternatively, YuppTV also offers live streaming services for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Malaysia. Cricket enthusiasts can subscribe to their services for a monthly fee of RM49.99.

Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and schedule

The timetable for the Cricket World Cup 2023 runs from 5 October through 19 November. During this period, ten teams will compete in a total of 48 One Day International (ODI) matches. The timings for each match are provided below, according to Malaysia Time Zone (MYT):

5 October England vs New Zealand 4:30 PM 6 October Pakistan vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 7 October Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1 PM South Africa vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 8 October India vs Australia 4:30 PM 9 October New Zealand vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 10 October England vs Bangladesh 1 PM Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 11 October India vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 12 October Australia vs South Africa 4:30 PM 13 October New Zealand vs Bangladesh 4:30 PM 14 October India vs Pakistan 4:30 PM 15 October England vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 16 October Australia vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 17 October South Africa vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 18 October New Zealand vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 19 October India vs Bangladesh 4:30 PM 20 October Australia vs Pakistan 4:30 PM 21 October The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 1 PM England vs South Africa 4:30 PM 22 October India vs New Zealand 4:30 PM 23 October Pakistan vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 24 October South Africa vs Bangladesh 4:30 PM 25 October Australia vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 26 October England vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 27 October Pakistan vs South Africa 4:30 PM 28 October Australia vs New Zealand 1 PM The Netherlands vs Bangladesh 4:30 PM 29 October India vs England 4:30 PM 30 October Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 31 October Pakistan vs Bangladesh 4:30 PM 1 November New Zealand vs South Africa 4:30 PM 2 November India vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 3 November The Netherlands vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 4 November New Zealand vs Pakistan 1 PM England vs Australia 4:30 PM 5 November India vs South Africa 4:30 PM 6 November Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 7 November Australia vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 8 November England vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 9 November New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM 10 November South Africa vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM 11 November Australia vs Bangladesh 1 PM England vs Pakistan 4:30 PM 12 November India vs The Netherlands 4:30 PM 15 November Semifinal 1: First place vs fourth place 4:30 PM 16 November Semifinal 2: Second place vs third place 4:30 PM 19 November Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2 4:30 PM

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I stream Cricket World Cup 2023?

Cricket aficionados can catch all the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches live on platforms like Astro Cricket (channel 801) and YuppTV in Malaysia.

– When is the final for the Cricket World Cup 2023?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled for 19 November at 4:30 PM MYT. The team at the top of the World Cup 2023 points table will play against the team at the fourth spot, and the group at the second place will clash with the squad at the third place in the semi-final matches. Those who won in the two semi-finals will advance to the finals.

