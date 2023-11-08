Cricket World Cup 2023: Where to watch the matches in Malaysia and the schedule

The electrifying drama of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has taken center stage, igniting a wave of excitement that’s sweeping across Malaysia.
This prestigious tournament, currently being hosted on the vibrant fields of India, is set to enthral fans until 19 November 2023. It has sparked a fervor among local cricket lovers, captivating their imagination and uniting them in this global celebration of cricket.
This grand spectacle, which showcases the finest cricketing skills from around the world, provides fans with an opportunity to witness exhilarating matches of the highest caliber. Fans in Malaysia can rally behind their favourite teams, reveling in every boundary hit, every wicket taken, and every stunning catch. They can immerse themselves in the thrill of the competition, sharing in the triumphs and disappointments, and experiencing the highs and lows that come with this spectacular sport.
The Cricket World Cup 22023 saga is filled with twists and turns, with each game potentially rewriting the cricketing history books. For the cricket devotee in Malaysia, this is an opportunity to stay connected with every moment of action, to be the first to know about the latest Cricket World Cup 2023 news, and to be part of the ongoing conversation.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Where to watch the matches live in Malaysia
We know staying updated with the Cricket World Cup 2023 developments is as exhilarating as the matches themselves, and if you’re not sure where to tune in for all the live matches – fret not, here’s where you can stream all the cricket events live in Malaysia.
So, if you’re in Malaysia, a die-hard cricket fan, waiting with bated breath for every match, eager to soak up every piece of action, then you’re in the right place.
Catch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches live in Malaysia at platforms like Astro Cricket and YuppTV.
How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Astro and YuppTV in Malaysia
For live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, viewers in Malaysia can turn to Astro TV or Astro GO. High-definition broadcasts are available on Astro TV’s channel 801, while Astro GO offers the flexibility of watching the matches in real time or on demand across various devices.
Alternatively, YuppTV also offers live streaming services for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Malaysia. Cricket enthusiasts can subscribe to their services for a monthly fee of RM49.99.
Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures and schedule
The timetable for the Cricket World Cup 2023 runs from 5 October through 19 November. During this period, ten teams will compete in a total of 48 One Day International (ODI) matches. The timings for each match are provided below, according to Malaysia Time Zone (MYT):
|5 October
|England vs New Zealand
|4:30 PM
|6 October
|Pakistan vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|7 October
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|1 PM
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|8 October
|India vs Australia
|4:30 PM
|9 October
|New Zealand vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|10 October
|England vs Bangladesh
|1 PM
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|11 October
|India vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|12 October
|Australia vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|13 October
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|4:30 PM
|14 October
|India vs Pakistan
|4:30 PM
|15 October
|England vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|16 October
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|17 October
|South Africa vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|18 October
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|19 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|4:30 PM
|20 October
|Australia vs Pakistan
|4:30 PM
|21 October
|The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|1 PM
|England vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|22 October
|India vs New Zealand
|4:30 PM
|23 October
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|24 October
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|4:30 PM
|25 October
|Australia vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|26 October
|England vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|27 October
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|28 October
|Australia vs New Zealand
|1 PM
|The Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|4:30 PM
|29 October
|India vs England
|4:30 PM
|30 October
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|31 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|4:30 PM
|1 November
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|2 November
|India vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|3 November
|The Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|4 November
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|1 PM
|England vs Australia
|4:30 PM
|5 November
|India vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|6 November
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|7 November
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|8 November
|England vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|9 November
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|4:30 PM
|10 November
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|11 November
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|1 PM
|England vs Pakistan
|4:30 PM
|12 November
|India vs The Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|15 November
|Semifinal 1: First place vs fourth place
|4:30 PM
|16 November
|Semifinal 2: Second place vs third place
|4:30 PM
|19 November
|Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2
|4:30 PM
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Where can I stream Cricket World Cup 2023?
Cricket aficionados can catch all the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches live on platforms like Astro Cricket (channel 801) and YuppTV in Malaysia.
– When is the final for the Cricket World Cup 2023?
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled for 19 November at 4:30 PM MYT. The team at the top of the World Cup 2023 points table will play against the team at the fourth spot, and the group at the second place will clash with the squad at the third place in the semi-final matches. Those who won in the two semi-finals will advance to the finals.
(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Mudassir Ali)