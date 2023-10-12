Can’t get enough of Daniel Caesar since you last saw him at Good Vibes Festival 2023? The best part of December was just announced: He is heading to Bangkok as part of his world tour.

Daniel Caesar is heading to Bangkok this December 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter and chess enthusiast Daniel Caesar has confirmed through his social media that he will be coming to Bangkok as part of the Asia leg of his world tour. The Asia leg is the third leg of the “Superpowers World Tour,” following his previous shows in North America in October.

After Caesar released his debut studio album Freudian, he became an instant hit on a global scale. His song Best Part with R&B singer H.E.R won the “Best R&B Performance” award at the Grammys in 2019, while the album was nominated for the “Best R&B Album” in the year prior.

This will be Daniel Caesar’s second time in Bangkok, after his live performance in 2019. It will be held on 9 December, 2023. Details on location and tickets are yet to be announced.

Although there is no confirmed set list, we can expect him to bring some of the most popular entries from his discography, including Best Part, Get You, and We Find Love. We think he will also be showcasing his newer entries. After all, he just released his third studio album in April, 2023.

More information is to be announced soon, but you can keep an eye out on Daniel Caesar’s official website.