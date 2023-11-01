Fate World Tour: K-pop band ENHYPHEN is heading to Singapore in January 2024

Having completed a successful run in the US, Korean pop boy band ENHYPEN has announced the Asia leg of their Fate world tour. While Malaysia didn’t make the cut, it has dates in Singapore.

Comprising members Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki, the K-pop band will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 20 and 21 January 2024.

Here are all the details about the Singapore stop for the ENHYPEN World Tour Fate

More about the Singapore show and ticket information

BELIFT LAB, the entertainment company which created the seven-member boy band, announced the Asia leg of the world tour on 24 October 2023 on X (formerly Twitter). The post revealed the upcoming countries and the dates of the concerts.

The Singapore shows are promoted by AEG Presents Asia, and the tickets are priced between SGD 148 and SGD 348. They can be purchased during the ENGENE member presale on 20 November at 11 am (SGT) via Ticketmaster. If you are yet to register, head to Weverse between 31 October and 3 November. During the presale, there is a limitation of four tickets per code for each show day.

However, the general sale will be held from 11 am (SGT) on 21 November via the ticketing portal, and six tickets can be purchased per transaction.

The septet will continue the New Year fervour as they are slated to take over the stage from 8 pm (SGT) onwards on 20 and 21 January 2024.

About ENHYPEN World Tour Fate

The Fate world tour marks the K-pop group’s second international concert series after Manifesto in 2022. Kickstarted in Seoul in July, the tour was followed by shows in Japan’s Osaka and Tokyo. They spent October touring the US and have performed for over 240,000 fans during this tour.

Besides Singapore, ENHYPEN will also be playing in other Asian countries, including Taipei (Taiwan) on 13 and 14 January, Macau (China) on 27 and 28 January, and New Clark City (a new green and smart city in the Philippines) on 3 February.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of their latest mini album, Dark Blood, in May 2023, which is led by “Bite Me” and is a follow-up to Manifesto: Day 1 (2022), says NME. According to Bandwagon, ENHYPEN is also working on another album, Orange Blood, slated to roll out on 17 November, which will be a sequel to Dark Blood.

(Hero and feature image credit: ENHYPEN/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will ENHYPEN have a world tour in 2023?

ENHYPEN will go on a world tour in 2023-2024. It is titled ENHYPEN World Tour Fate, which started in Seoul in 2023.

– Did ENHYPEN have a world tour?

Fate marks ENHYPEN’s second world tour after Manifesto in 2022.

– Is ENHYPEN coming to Singapore?

ENHYPEN is coming to Singapore with their Fate tour on 20 and 21 January 2024.

– Which K-pop idols are coming to Singapore in 2023?

BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Kwon Eun-bi, ENHYPEN, KEP1ER and SF9 are some of the popular Korean pop icons who have come to Singapore in 2023.