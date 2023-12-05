Japan’s FamilyMart holds its first fashion show for the apparel line Convenience Wear

Japan’s popular convenience store chain FamilyMart held its first runway show for its original collection, Convenience Wear, on 30 November.

The show, part of the store chain’s annual event, Fami-Fest, saw franchise owners and their friends and family members donning colourful designs as they walked down the store-themed runway.

About the Convenience Wear runway and attendees

The fashion show was organised at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium, near Harajuku district. The Second Gymnasium here was prepared to hold the show. At the centre of the setup was a circular facade of a FamilyMart store, and its interiors were lined with aisles of popular products, including the hot snack Famichiki.

Around 100 models walked the ramp, displaying 80 looks from the latest collection, which included denims, jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and socks in vibrant red, white and green colourways.

According to news daily Asahi Shimbun, “The company unveiled a denim jacket priced at 9,990 yen ($67), including tax, and a bench coat for 19,990 yen at the runway show.” These will be available at the newly opened FamilyMart store in Azabudai Hills from 5 December onwards.

The event was graced by several renowned celebrities like Rikako Yagi from the Netflix series First Love (2022); Shuntaro Yanagi from Alice in Borderland (2020); Japanese theatre director and actor Kotaro Yoshida; novelist and comedian Naoki Matayoshi and gravure idol Rio Uchida.

The designs and collection

As cited by the publication, FamilyMart decided to venture into the fashion segment in 2021, producing clothes that would be sold at stores in Japan. In 2022, it partnered with FACETASM founder Hiromichi Ochiai, who created the new designs. Ochiai now serves as Convenience Wear’s creative director, states Manila Bulletin.

The brand’s overall sales grew by 60 per cent over one year starting from March 2022 compared to the same period from the previous year, according to Asahi Shimbun.

Green and blue lined socks are the collection’s signature items, along with T-shirts, hoodies, cardigans and shorts. Sweatshirts and pants will be available across all stores in the country.

(Hero image credit: 落合宏理/ @ochiaihiromichi/ Instagram; feature image credit: ファミリーマート FamilyMart/ @familymart.japan/ Instagram)

Frquently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Who is the owner of FamilyMart?

ITOCHU Corporation is FamilyMart’s parent company.

-What happened to FamilyMart in Thailand?

According to Nikkei Asia, FamilyMart will wrap up operations in Thailand after franchise agreements with local retailer CentralGroup ended in late May 2023. This paves the way for further market dominance of 7-Eleven stores.

-What is the vision of FamilyMart?

Providing the best customer service and taking convenience to higher levels to form a strong connection with customers is a motto at FamilyMart. The brand’s website states, “We take the innovative path to provide customers with good value experiences, satisfy their needs, and surprise them with offerings beyond their wildest imaginations: the future is always at FamilyMart.” Connecting neighbourhoods, bringing quality products to every location and forming close ties with business partners are some of the basic principles of FamilyMart.

-What countries is FamilyMart in?

Besides Japan, FamilyMart has a presence in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.