Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton to make Singapore debut in April 2024

Theatre fans, here’s some special news for you. Now, you can watch songs like “My Shot”, “You’ll Be Back” and “Story of Tonight” live as the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton is set to stage its Singapore debut on 19 April 2024.

Chronicling the life and history of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda is slated to arrive in the Lion City after shows in Manilla and Abu Dhabi.

More about Broadway musical Hamilton’s Singapore show

Date and venue

Theatre enthusiasts can watch Hamilton performances from 19 April 2024 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Tickets go on sale from 14 November. If you wish to grab a seat in the first row, the ticket waitlist is open now.

The show is presented by Base Entertainment Asia and marks the musical’s first international tour. Hamilton has already captivated audiences on Broadway and London’s West End, as well as in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

Hamilton cast and crew

The Broadway musical was created by multi-hyphenated American songwriter, actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. The biographical production is based on the rise of Alexander Hamilton from an orphan to one of the country’s most prominent political figures and his death in 1804.

It delves into the themes of ambition, human relationships, and political power while providing a contemporary point-of-view on the world that presents historical events to modern audiences.

Hamilton features an inclusive caste and is a theatrical gem studded with a unique soundtrack that reverberates with hip-hop, jazz and R&B influences.

The array of renowned musical artists includes Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington and David Park in dual roles as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

The choreography is executed by Andy Blankenbuehler with Thomas Kail directing it. The musical supervision and orchestration are masterfully handled by composer Alex Lacamoire.

Production and accolades

Hamilton premiered on Broadway on 13 July 2015 and is one of the highest-grossing theatre productions of all time. At the 2016 Tony Awards, it earned a record 16 nominations and secured 11 wins, including Best Musical.

At the time, it became the second most-decorated musical for a single production in Tony history, behind The Producers’ 12 awards in 2001.

Hamilton bagged the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, along with the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

(Hero and feature image credit: Hamilton/ @hamiltonmusical/ Instagram)