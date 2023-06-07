Former X1 and VICTON member Han Seungwoo’s ‘ONE’ Asia tour lands in Kuala Lumpur

Han Seungwoo, a well-known South Korean singer-songwriter, member of the K-pop boyband VICTON, and former leader of X1, has recently announced that he will be embarking on an Asia tour, which includes a stop in Kuala Lumpur.

This is exciting news for his fans who have been eagerly waiting for their chance to see him perform live. The tour will feature his highly anticipated solo concert, ‘One,’ which is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on 23 July 2023. This concert marks Han’s return to the stage after completing his military service in January, solidifying his unwavering dedication to his craft and his devoted fans.

All you need to know about Han Seungwoo’s Asia tour in Kuala Lumpur

Fans are overjoyed at the opportunity to see him perform live, especially after his return from completing his military service early this year. The ‘ONE’ Asia tour is set to commence on 8 July in Seoul, South Korea, at the Gwangwoon University Donghae Culture and Arts Center, and will make its way through Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia throughout July, culminating in a highly anticipated concert in Kuala Lumpur on 23 July. Han Seungwoo’s performances are known for their high energy and electrifying atmosphere, and fans can’t wait to experience the same level of excitement in Kuala Lumpur.

After his performance in Malaysia, Han Seungwoo will continue his tour with shows in Japan and Hong Kong in mid-August, bringing his music and passion to even more fans across Asia.

Although ticketing details for the ‘ONE’ Asia tour are yet to be announced, the concert venue is set to take place in SEGi University’s Multi Purpose Hall located in Petaling Jaya. Fans can expect more details to be available soon, so make sure you bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Who is Han Seungwoo? More details on the South Korean artist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HanSeungWoo (@w_o_o_y_a)

Han Seungwoo is a multi-talented South Korean singer-songwriter, born on 24 December 1994, he first debuted as a member of the K-pop boyband VICTON in 2016. He quickly gained popularity among fans for his impressive vocal range and captivating stage presence.

In 2019, Han participated in the hit survival reality show ‘Produce X 101’ as a trainee under Plan A Entertainment. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his impressive vocal abilities and charming personality, ultimately placing third overall in the competition. This earned him a spot in the project group X1, which made their debut in August 2019 with the single Flash.

Unfortunately, X1 disbanded in early 2020 due to controversy surrounding the show’s voting system. Despite this setback, Han returned to VICTON and resumed his activities as a member of the group. Since then, he has continued to showcase his talents as a singer through various projects and collaborations.

Han Seungwoo released his first EP, Fame, in 2020, where he showcased his artistic brilliance and versatility as a musician. The album soared to the top of the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions, further solidifying Han’s position as a rising star in the industry. He continued to impress his fans with the success of his second album, Fade, in 2021, which showcased his growth and evolution as an artist.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Han recently released a photobook that provided fans with a deeper insight into his creative process and personal journey as a solo artist. The photobook not only displayed his striking visuals but also showcased his personality and gave fans a glimpse into his personal life.

With his highly anticipated solo concert ‘ONE’ coming up, fans are eagerly anticipating a night filled with mesmerising performances, heartfelt moments, and a chance to witness Han Seungwoo’s artistic brilliance firsthand. Han’s ability to effortlessly blend genres, his soulful vocals, and his charismatic stage presence have endeared him to fans around the world, making this solo concert a highly anticipated event.

(Hero and feature images credit: Twitter/ @VICTON1109)