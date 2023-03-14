Here’s what went down at the YSL Beauty LIBRE Pop-up launch

To celebrate the scent of LIBRE, YSL Beauty has launched its first-ever LIBRE Pop-up in Penang, graced by special guest – TEN from WayV.

On 11 March 2023, YSL Beauty Malaysia launched the LIBRE Pop-up joined by influencers, members of the media and Kpop idol TEN. Guests, including actress Zahirah Macwilson; influencers Jane Chuck, Michiyo, Brian See, Shalma Ainaa, and Christinna Kuan@Ms Kuan; as well as familiar faces Zhen Ning, Perry Kuan, Azfar Heri and Jovane Phang, were decked in black and gold — befitting to the Saint Laurent codes and the luxurious theme of the event. The main atrium at Gurney Plaza was transformed into an immersive YSL Beauty pop-up space in conjunction with the launch of its latest LIBRE fragrance.

TEN, TEN, TEN across the (YSL LIBRE Pop-up) board

We know, some of you are dying to know what TEN actually did at the LIBRE Pop-up over the weekend. The renowned Thai singer and dancer of WayV (sub-unit of Kpop group, NCT) made an appearance at the event opening and was welcomed by almost two thousand fans, filling the mall with screams (of excitement, of course). TEN ensured that all his fans had a good glimpse of him as he waved through the sea of people across four floors while exclaiming “apa khabar” in the local Northern malay lingo before ending this appearance with “saya sayang awak.”

TEN’s pick? The fresh and seductive LIBRE Eau de Parfum – a scent combining masculine with floral, blurring lines between masculinity and femininity, a bottle of fragrance that has no boundaries. The idol was delighted to meet his enthusiastic Malaysian fans, and hinted that he might be back really soon to meet his Malaysians fans sometime this year.

Missed TEN in Penang? Don’t worry, you can still retrace his footsteps at the LIBRE Pop-up and explore your idol’s favourite YSL beauty product.

What to do at the YSL Beauty LIBRE Pop-up

On top of that, Penangites can also discover new additions to The Slim Vibing Nudes collection – YSL’s lip wear in understated yet empowering nude hues, made with variations of texture and colour to celebrate the power of matte. From the bold interpretation of bare in the leather matte of THE SLIM CLASSIC to a discreet but daring velvety matte of THE SLIM VELVET RADICAL, find a new nude shade that will be a perfect addition to your everyday makeup essentials.

Want a little makeover? Exclusively for the Libre Pop-up, the couture beauty house introduces the YSL Beauty Express Makeover, a 15-minute touch-up service for a single feature application of the consumer’s choice – complexion, eyes or lips. Simply walk into the YSL Beauty Libre Pop-Up or call the YSL Beauty Boutique to make an appointment (limited to 1 booking per customer).

Visit the Pop-up and indulge yourself in the scent of LIBRE, the fragrance that makes one feel confident, unapologetic and charismatic. Enjoy a UV printing service from YSL Beauty personalised with an iconic YSL print, pattern or theme when you purchase your favourite LIBRE bottle. For a short time only, the Pop-up store is open to the public till 19 March 2023.

Click here to find out more.