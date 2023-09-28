James Arthur returns to Malaysia for his Southeast Asia Tour this December

James Arthur, the critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter, is set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia this December as part of his much-awaited Southeast Asia Tour.

James Arthur in Malaysia: Date, venue, tickets to his concert in Kuala Lumpur

Fans in Kuala Lumpur will have the incredible opportunity to witness his electrifying performance at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on 3 December 2023. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, as James will not only showcase tracks from his upcoming studio album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, but also treat the audience to his chart-topping hits like Say You Won’t Let Go, Impossible, Naked, Can I Be Him, and Recovery.

With ticket prices ranging from RM288 to RM458, fans can choose the perfect seating option to enjoy the show.

For those looking for an exclusive experience, box suites are available at RM4000 for a group of eight people, providing a luxurious and intimate setting to enjoy James Arthur’s captivating performance.

Not only that, there will be a special gift for those who purchase their tickets before 25 November 2023, 11.59 PM, where 30 lucky fans will be able to win the opportunity to join James Arthur for both a meet and greet, and group photo session.

Winners will be selected by a random draw system and those chosen will be announced on CK Star’s social media channel to the concert day.

Mark your calendars, as tickets for this highly sought-after concert will go on sale on 9 October 2023 at 12 PM MYT. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot and be part of this extraordinary musical event.

You can purchase your tickets through the official website https://my.bookmyshow.com, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free booking process.

What you need to know about James Arthur ahead of his concert in Kuala Lumpur

James Arthur’s rise to fame began after winning the prestigious television music competition, ‘The X-Factor’, in 2012. Since then, he has consistently delivered a series of chart-topping hits, with Say You Won’t Let Go being one of his most beloved songs. Within the same year, the track saw a whopping 4 billion streams and 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his fifth studio album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, which is set to captivate listeners with its poignant lyrics and soulful melodies.

Malaysia is just one of the exciting stops on James Arthur’s Southeast Asia Tour, which also includes Bangkok, Jakarta, and Singapore. This multi-city tour is a testament to his global popularity and the immense love he receives from fans all over the world.

Kuala Lumpur will undoubtedly be buzzing with excitement as fans gather to witness this extraordinary talent in action.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of James Arthur’s live performance.

Make sure to mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and get ready to be swept away by his incredible voice and captivating stage presence. Join thousands of fans in Malaysia and create memories that will last a lifetime.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @jamesarthur23