British comedian Jimmy Carr set to perform in Malaysia on January 2024

Renowned for his unparalleled wit and controversial jests, the British comedic powerhouse, Jimmy Carr, is gearing up to take Malaysia by storm.

This laughter-inducing spectacle, orchestrated by LOL Asia and BOHM Presents, is none other than Carr’s globally acclaimed show, `Terribly Funny’. The comedy fiesta is scheduled to unfurl at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), on the 14 January 2024.

Everything about the ‘Terribly Funny’ global show by Jimmy Carr in Malaysia

In his homeland, Carr’s unique brand of humour resonated widely, making his special the most streamed Netflix comedy of 2021. In his act, `Terribly Funny’, he doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects.

While some might find these topics uncomfortably close to home, he insists they are just jokes – ingenious linguistic constructs designed solely for amusement.

The audience demographic for this show is an adult crowd, braced and ready for the unexpected. Carr is clear in his intent – his show is a laughter factory, with no room for political correctness. This philosophy is echoed by the event’s organisers.

You can catch Carr live in action at Plenary Hall of the Kuala Lumpur on 14 January at 8 PM (MYT). While the pre-sale and general tickets have been on sale since early October, they are still available here as of today.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with Jimmy Carr at Plenary Hall of the Kuala Lumpur on 14 January 2023. Ticket prices are as follows:

Silver category: RM198

Gold category: RM298

Platinum category: RM398

VIP category: RM528

Get your tickets here.

Over the years, Jimmy Carr has carved out a successful career in comedy, with a string of accolades to his name. He’s a seasoned performer, having delivered 10 sell-out tours and more than 2500 shows to an audience of over 2.5 million people. He’s also a recipient of the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and a nominee for the prestigious Perrier Award.

Beyond stand-up, Carr is a television veteran, hosting over 20 series of the panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, in addition to a decade-long stint presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He’s also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and has his own Netflix panel show, The Fix.

Jimmy Carr has graced many a talk show, including The Jonathan Ross Show, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr: Chatty Man. He has eight live DVDs under his belt, selling over 1.2 million copies collectively.

The `Terribly Funny’ tour commenced in May 2019 and has since journeyed to the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand. With Malaysia and India on its 2024 itinerary, the New Year promises to start with a hearty laugh.