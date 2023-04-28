Lauv’s ‘the between albums’ tour lands in Malaysia this September

From NCT Dream to Babymetal, many international artists are heading to KL this year! Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Lauv is the latest to join the lineup. As part of his ‘The Between Album’ tour, Lauv’s concert will run throughout August and September in other parts of Asia.

Lauv is kicking off the tour in Hong Kong on August 23. He will then head to Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Cebu, and Manila. Special guest Alexander23 will support the artist on all the headline dates.

Lauv’s concert in KL: What you need to know

Tickets for Lauv’s concert in KL goes on sale on May 5 from 11 A.M onwards through golive-asia.com ⁠or the GoLive Ticketing app⁠. Show tickets range from RM298, RM398, and RM498.

Meanwhile, Live Nation members will be able to secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale on May 4 from 11:00 A.M to 11:59 P.M. Visit this link to register for pre-sale access and for more details on the show.

The concert will take place at the Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre on 7 September 2023—the go-to venue for most foreign artists performing in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauv (@lauvsongs)

Lauv, a pop music extraordinaire

The American pop sensation entered the music scene in 2015 with the viral track, The Other. This was quickly followed by another breakout hit, I Like Me Better. It amassed over two billion streams globally and earned sextuple Platinum in the US and platinum in 12 other countries.

Following the back-to-back smash hits, Lauv released his debut album ~how i’m feeling~ which included collaborations with Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie, as well as BTS. His most recent album release was All 4 Nothing last year.

His Asia tour follows an anticipated performance at the Governor’s Ball in New York alongside Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and more. On announcing his tour, Lauv says “I’m so excited to return to Asia. Every time I tour there, it’s such an adventure with amazing fans so I can’t wait to sing along with y’all to new and old songs.”