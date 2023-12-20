LSA100: AirAsia flew into slumberland with soaring excitement and flights galore

Anticipation, surprises and dreams coming true. Guests at the LSA100 Year End Party experienced firsthand all that AirAsia brings to the table. Find out what went down at the AirAsia booth and on stage during the high-energy event.

On 15 December 2023, Lifestyle Asia KL hosted its second LSA100 Year End Party — celebrating 100 Malaysians and 100 Milestones. Held at Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Ballroom, the slumber-ready occasion saw a myriad of guests from different industries arriving in their best #pyjamacore outfits. Plushies, pillows, snuggly robes, and adorable onesies were just some of the many sleep-tastic ensembles spotted on the night.

At the Grand Ballroom, attendees had the opportunity to mingle, dance and of course, interact with some of the specially curated activations available — including AirAsia, bringing its signature red and white hues to the party. Located on the right corner of the starry space, the 14-time winner of Skytrax World Airline Awards’ “World’s Best Low-Cost Airline” was truly a popular destination for attendees. From its exciting Spin The Wheel game to the welcoming cabin crew (in their uniforms too!), guests — from Aisha Retno and Christinna Kuan to Dr Ben Gee and Gajen Chandra — converged at the attractive booth.

Undoubtedly, AirAsia’s Spin The Wheel game is a crowd-pleaser. After all, everyone can spin and experience the game for themselves. To participate, all they had to do was follow AirAsia on Instagram, download the AirAsia Superapp and try their luck. Amazing prizes included free flights to Bali (Indonesia), Langkawi and Phu Quoc (Vietnam). Thrilling and merry, we really enjoyed seeing everyone’s happy faces as they immerse themselves in the dreamy fly zone.

If that elating journey wasn’t enough, AirAsia continued its spirit of giving on stage — getting everyone’s attention checked in and ready for boarding. Similar to last year’s LSA100 Year End Party at Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, the lucky draw segment had the room excited and hopeful. Before the drawing of numbers, AirAsia performed an opening gambit featuring its very own team as they danced to Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night Away’.

Maggy Wang, who returned as emcee, knew exactly what it felt like. Loud cheers filled the “skies” as she began to introduce the segment — further highlighting the lucky draw’s prizes. She also invited Sean Lee on stage (the actor and television host previously won a pair of AirAsia flights in 2022) to speak about his experience. If there’s anything for certain after that, it’s that three more fortunate people were about to understand how he felt last year. Well, three and their respective plus ones!

Joining Maggy on stage were Burda Luxury KL’s Publisher, Natasha Kraal and Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia KL, Martin Teo. Their roles: pick the numbers from a box — with the winning digit displayed on wristbands provided at registration. One by one, Maggy unveiled the AirAsia destinations: Phuket, Maldives and Almaty, Kazakhstan (the newest route). At the end of it all and when the “cloud” cleared, the lucky draw winners turned out to be Clouty Kee, Teh Wen Fei and Jovynn. They each dreamed sweetly with free tickets (two per destination) on AirAsia flights to Phuket, Maldives and Almaty worth RM4,741, RM10,339 and RM22,892 respectively.

Learn more about LSA100 HERE and visit AirAsia HERE.

(Photos by A Lifetime Projext)