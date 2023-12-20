LSA100: Jotun curated five colourful immersive corners to #ImagineYourCanvas

Jotun Malaysia brought to life the theme ‘Come to Bed with Us’ with an immersive and colourful pop-up space inspired by the brand’s new canvas and the five categories of LSA100 at the LSA100 Year End Party.

The LSA100 Year End Party was an interactive and colourful affair. Held in the Grand Ballroom of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre, Jotun designed a unique 360-degree immersive pop-up right in the middle of the ballroom with a little secret ‘bedroom’.

With the event’s tagline being ‘Come to Bed with Us’, Jotun put together a ‘hidden’ bedroom in the centre of the pop-up with pillows hanging above the bed. This space was inspired by The Navigators.

Jotun 4947 True Blue coloured the space in majestic fashion, contrasted beautifully with the whites from the soft furnishing. Guests queued up to enter the bedroom for a photo — and they surely got creative with it. Think pillow fights, jumpin’ jumpin’ vibes and drop-dead in bed.

All around the hexagon, Jotun curated interactive walls and spaces that represented the spirit of The Tastemakers, The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, and The Disruptors. Taking swatches from the 23 new colours from Jotun’s Global Colour Collection for 2024, each wall featured a unique colour combination.

The Disruptors wall stood out with contrasting yellow (Jotun 8054 Sunny Spot) and plum (Jotun 4214 Taaluk). Over at The Rising Aces wall, coral red balloons popped against the Jotun 20217 Muted Coral — it’s a beautiful play of warm orange tones with a giant chest for guests to be creative with. The Tastemakers featured a soft muted neutral wall comprising Jotun 12291 Soft Brown and Jotun 1632 Rock Sugar. And at The Trailblazers corner, Jotun 20207 Statement Red made the perfect background for the many #pyjamacore looks.

With so many ways to #ImagineYourCanvas with colours, Jotun continues to inspire with the power of colour — representing the spirit of the five LSA100 categories through unique shades that can be applied in all living spaces.

(Photos by A Lifetime Projext / Aiman Yazid)