LSA100: The #Pyjamacore looks at Lifestyle Asia KL’s Year End Party

Stars came to the LSA100 Year End Party in their dreamy best — showing off their own takes and visions of #Pyjamacore. Here, we’ve compiled the looks that graced the slumber occasion at Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur on 15 December 2023.

From matching sets that set the tone for a good night’s sleep and adorable onesies that bring joy to glammed up PJs, the LSA100 Year End Party had them all. The eye-catching Pyjamacore looks truly took centre stage on the special evening and esteemed guests sure did not come to play. Instead, they arrived to induce the sweetest of dreams only. Think Rapid Eye Movement but you’re actually awake, surrounded by peers, music, drinks and more.

During the party, five effervescent guests — Kittie Yiyi, Tiffanee Ee, Lil Asian Thiccie, Ceddy Ang and Eros Erfe — were unveiled as Best Dressed winners. Prizes included Rodeo De Lancel Mini Zip Carryall for the ladies as well as Stay and Dining Vouchers at Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur for the gents. Once again, we are so grateful that everyone put in so much effort and time for our little slumber party. But, that begs the question now: what’s the theme next year?

(Photos by A Lifetime Projext)