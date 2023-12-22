LSA100: Lifestyle Asia KL hosted its slumber-themed LSA100 Year End Party

Still buzzing from LSA100 Class of 2023, we wrapped up the year on a dreamy note, inviting all of our alumni and friends of LSA to celebrate our glorious milestones.

“Come to bed with us,” the invitation for Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party read, and we’ll have you know, it was a night that certainly lived up to its promise. Our second run after the inaugural launch of LSA100 last year, the Class of 2023 introduces a host of new faces as well as returning alumni, recognising Malaysia’s most influential names across various industries and celebrating their achievements and milestones over the year.

A tranquil, dreamy atmosphere lingered in the air Friday night at the Grand Ballroom of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel and Convention Centre. Friends of Lifestyle Asia, industry partners and beyond gathered for an evening of celebration and musical performances, all held in a dreamlike state. The ballroom was completely transformed to befit the theme of the night — ‘pyjama-core’ — and strewn all across the space are a range of bean bags, pillows, clouds and stars glimmering over the walls, as well as a large crescent moon perfectly poised for photo opportunities.

The centrepiece of the ballroom is perhaps the most standout: a unique 360-degree immersive pop-up designed by Jotun, with five interactive walls that represent the spirit of the LSA100 categories, The Tastemakers, The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Navigators and The Disruptors. The structure is complete with a secret ‘bedroom’ through the hollow wall of The Navigators, for even more photo opportunities for the guests and their friends — from pillow fights, dancing on the bed and a sleepy good night.

Our guests comprised the LSA100 Class of 2023, including our cover stars for ‘The Navigators’ Ceddy Ang and Shi Qi; ‘The Disruptors’ cover stars Vanizha Vasanthanathan and Prestine Davekhaw; and also the faces that graced the cover of ‘The Rising Aces’ Vanessa Reynauld, Joe Shiang and Iyzdham Ang. After guests including fashion entrepreneurs Shalma Ainaa and Yaya Zahir, The Z List alumni Christian Didier Chin, Alister Yoong, Oskar Lee, Colleen Augustin, Tabby, Athina Kamarudin and Claudia Tan, TikTok stars Cabi, Alex HKF, Gajen Chandra, Lee Loo and Kee mingled over sweet mocktails and coconuts provided by Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel, everyone took to the stage to enjoy some live music from Aisha Retno, Sophia Liana and Julia Duclos.

After Aisha’s ballad rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”, the three girls kicked off into a ‘pop princesses’ performance of the 2014 hit “Bang Bang”, getting everybody up on their feet dancing. Awash in cosy blue lighting and a starry ambiance that evoked the world of dreams, the party was truly set in motion.

After a speech by Natasha Kraal, Publisher of BurdaLuxury KL, the man of the hour Martin Teo, Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia KL took to the stage and gave a rousing welcome note to the guests. All around him, long-time friends of LSA cheered as he officially launched LSA100 Class of 2023 in all its splendour. Guests were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this year’s LSA100, followed by a show-stopping performance by Agy, who belted out Beyoncé’s “Listen” and Jaclyn Victor’s “Gemilang” — conquering two vocal powerhouses back to back, and without breaking a sweat once through it all!

The party sprawled across the space of the newly reconstructed Grand Ballroom while whisky, gin and cognac cocktails floated throughout the night — courtesy of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Martell, Chivas Regal, Monkey 47 and The Glenlivet flanked on each side of the ballroom — all accompanied by flavourful canapés and delicious food provided by Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel. Emceed by LSA100 Class of 2022 ‘Explorer’ Maggy Wang, guests were kept entertained as the event rolled on.

Thanks to 1664 Blanc, the energy of the LSA 100 Year End Party was transformed into a pulsating hotspot. With the enchanting 1664 Blue Hour Takeover activated, the expansive space of the Grand Ballroom was bathed in the brand’s signature blue hue. The party kicked off with DJ Choobs behind the deck, turning it up, while the pop-up bar at the corner of the ballroom servers bottles of its fruity wheat beer — giving guests the delightful taste with a refreshing twist.

Of course, as it was at last year’s party, the guests went absolutely wild once Maggy announced that a lucky draw was in session. The prizes — a pair of return flight tickets to Phuket, Maldives and Almaty, Kazakhstan respectively — are courtesy of AirAsia. All guests held their breaths and were kept on their toes as Editor-in-Chief Martin Teo and Publisher of BurdaLuxury KL Natasha Kraal pulled out the lucky numbers from the deciding box of fortune. Though, not before the guests were enthralled by an opening sequence featuring AirAsia’s very own crew members as they danced to “All That Jazz” from the musical Chicago, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night”. And of course, not forgetting the obligatory ‘Best Dressed’ competition!

As Martin took to the stage once again, he makes two brand-new announcements of Lifestyle Asia KL: firstly, we are to start a tradition of crowning an Icon of the Year among the LSA100 alumni, with this year’s awardee being the inimitable ‘Navigator’ Amelia Henderson; and also that 2024 marks the beginning of Lifestyle Asia Malaysia, the Bahasa Malaysia edition of Lifestyle Asia.

Thus as tradition would have it once again, the setting for the soirée turned into a dance party as none other than DJ Perry Kuan took to the stage, spinning out tunes and tempting our guests to stay on. It wasn’t until a couple of hours later that the dancefloor finally cleared for the night and the partygoers bid their peers goodbye — and we’ll surely see them again the next one, of course!

Lifestyle Asia KL would like to thank everyone for making the LSA100 Year End Party 2023 a successful and memorable event. LSA100 Class of 2023 is brought to you by YSL Beauty, FJ Benjamin, Marc Jacobs, Marciano by Guess, Guess, Superdry, La Senza, Jotun Malaysia, Swisse Malaysia, AirAsia, 1664 Blanc, Chivas Regal, Martell, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Monkey 47, and The Glenlivet, as well as venue partner Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre. Special thanks to T’roka for the lucky draw prizes, AV Partner AFS Engineering, and Event Partner Bravo Eventz.

(Photography by A Lifetime Projext)