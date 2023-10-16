Martin Garrix returns to Malaysia for Peakstorm Festival, here’s all you need to know about it

Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience as Martin Garrix takes centre stage at the much-awaited Peakstorm Presents: The Return Of An Era music festival, scheduled to take place at Gembox in Nilai from 2 to 3 December 2023.

Prepare to be mesmerised by the Dutch DJ’s electrifying beats and magnetic stage presence as he ignites the atmosphere with his unparalleled talent and infectious energy. This exceptional comeback marks Garrix’s triumphant return to the Malaysian music landscape, following his awe-inspiring performance at the Alive Music Concert in Langkawi back in 2018, where he captivated the hearts of fervent fans. The anticipation for his return has been steadily building, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness his extraordinary prowess once again.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. The Peakstorm Presents: The Return Of An Era music festival boasts an incredible lineup of internationally acclaimed artists who are set to deliver performances that will leave you spellbound.

Martin Garrix to Jonas Blue: Lineup and ticket prices for Peakstorm Festival 2023

Joining Martin Garrix on this extraordinary musical journey are renowned acts such as Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, and Jonas Blue, each bringing their own unique twist to the stage. In addition, the festival will showcase the incredible talents of regional artists like Wukong, Perry K, NAHSYK, BLINK, and MsPuiYi, further enriching the event’s diverse musical offerings.

To ensure an unparalleled experience for all attendees, the festival organizers have thoughtfully provided a range of ticket options to cater to different preferences. From the exclusive pre-sale tickets that were quickly snatched up by eager fans to the currently available early bird tickets, there are multiple tiers to choose from. And that’s not all! The final release of tickets will include options for both 1-day and 2-day passes, as well as premium general admission tickets for those seeking a truly exceptional festival experience.

To ensure you don’t miss out on this event, make sure to secure your tickets early. With two tiers of ticket options available, ranging from the pre-sale general access for two days priced at RM360 to the early bird general access tickets for both festival dates that costs RM490, there’s an option to suit every preference and budget. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or a casual listener, this festival guarantees an experience that will exceed all expectations.

While pre-sale tickets have sold out, the early bird tickets is still currently available on the site — so make sure you’re on standby!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with these DJs at Gembox, Nilai on 2 to 3 December 2023. Ticket prices are as follows:

Pre-sale: RM360 (2 days)

Early Bird: RM490 (2 days)

First Release: RM580 (2 days)

1-day Ticket: RM388

2-day Ticket: RM660

Premium General Admission: RM780 (2 days)

Get your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peak⚡︎torm (@peakstorm_festival)

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey into the world of music, as the Peakstorm Presents: The Return Of An Era music festival promises to create an atmosphere of pure euphoria. Immerse yourself in the magical melodies and infectious rhythms that will transcend boundaries and unite music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of music, as you witness Martin Garrix’s triumphant return to the Malaysian stage. Secure your tickets now and get ready to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime musical adventure that will leave you with cherished memories for years to come!