MUSE in Kuala Lumpur: What you need to know about the new venue and tickets

MUSE, the two-time Grammy winner rock band has announced a change of venues for their ‘Will of The People’ world tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The legendary English rock band has previously announced that their world tour will land in Kuala Lumpur this July where they have chosen Malaysia as the only stop in Asia. MUSE’s last show in the country took place 16 years ago in 2007 at Stadium Negara, and the upcoming show on 29 July 2023 will mark its return.

It was previously announced that the concert will be taking place at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort. The announcement, however, didn’t sit well with the Malaysian fans as many voiced their dissatisfaction and have requested for a change of venue on social media.

Local event organiser Hello Universe ahs heard the will of the Malaysian people and has decided to change the upcoming MUSE concert venue to Bukit Jalil National Stadium—a stadium that can fit up to 87,411 people. It is the largest in Southeast Asia, third largest in Asia, and the eighth largest stadium in the world.

What will happen to the purchased tickets for MUSE’s concert in Kuala Lumpur?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Universe (@hellouniverse.my)

Existing ticket holders will receive an updated ticket with the new venue information via e-mail. The event organiser has also stated that seating arrangements for some zones will be adjusted to accommodate the new venue, while seatings for Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C will remain the same. The new venue will provide an opportunity for fans to enjoy the concert in a more spacious and comfortable setting, while still enjoying the same amazing experience that MUSE is known for.

MUSE is known for their chart-topping hits such as Supermassive Black Hole, Time is Running Out, and Plug-in Baby, as well as their high-energy stage presence and visually stunning production. The band has garnered a massive following across the globe, and their concerts are often sold out within minutes of the tickets being released.

Ticket prices for the concert range from RM203 to RM954 and are currently available for purchase here. Fans can also visit the official website of the event organiser for more information about the event and the new venue.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @muse)