Coldplay announces bonus ‘infinity tickets’ and supporting acts for SEA leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour

British rock band Coldplay have announced Asia 2024 support acts ahead of their upcoming tours in the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, alongside the soon-to-be released bonus infinity tickets for the concert next month.

These special support acts are a part of the Southeast Asia leg of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which started in March 2022 and has sold over 9 million tickets so far.

Coldplay will be embarking on the sold-out Southeast Asia leg of the world tour starting January 2024.

All about the infinity tickets of the Coldplay Asia 2024 support acts for the Singapore concert

The ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour has been a massive success for Coldplay. Soaring ticket sales have commanded new shows to be added to the lineup, with the band extending the world tour into summer 2024 and announcing infinity tickets at low prices for their upcoming Asia 2024 opening acts.

The band will soon release a limited number of infinity tickets priced at the equivalent of USD 20 each. According to the official website of the world tour, these tickets are “randomly allocated anywhere in the venue – from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house” and must be bought in pairs.

Asia 2024 support acts announced. Infinity Tickets for those shows – priced at the equivalent of $20 each – on sale soon. Sign up at https://t.co/8c3Cfblwux to receive on sale details for Infinity Tickets, which are released for every show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans.

Asia 2024 support acts: Artists and dates

Filipino R&B singer-songwriter Jikamarie will be seen supporting the British pop band’s Philippine concerts at the Philippine Arena on 19 and 20 January 2024.

Additionally, Thai singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy will be opening the band’s Bangkok concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium on 3 and 4 February 2024.

Singaporean acts by RRiley and our cover star Jasmine Sokko, as well as Indonesian pop singer Jinan Laetitia will span Coldplay’s six-night residency at Singapore National Stadium from 23 to 31 January 2024, with Laetitia performing for all six shows. Sokko will grace the stage on 23 and 26 January. Meanwhile, RRiley will be seen performing on 27, 30 and 31 January.

(Hero and featured image credit: Coldplay/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is an infinity ticket for Coldplay?

Infinity tickets are a limited number of low-priced tickets released for every Coldplay show to make their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour more accessible to fans.

-What is the cost of the infinity tickets?

The infinity tickets for the Asia 2024 support acts of the band’s Southeast Asia leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour are priced at USD 20.

-What is the age limit for Coldplay fans to attend the concerts?

According to the official concert rules of Coldplay, any young person under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult and no children under the age of five will be allowed.