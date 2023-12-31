Dawn to dusk, tracking the first and last New Year’s Eve celebrations

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, the world collectively welcomes a new year, each country celebrating in its unique way. However, not all countries observe the New Year simultaneously. The arrival of the New Year 2024 will vary, with some experiencing it much earlier than others.

The International Date Line (IDL) plays a crucial role in this temporal distinction, serving as the official starting and ending point of each day around the world. While an imaginary line, the IDL helps us understand the difference between night and day in different countries. Established in 1884, the IDL is located 180 degrees East (or West) and sits precisely halfway from the prime meridian (Greenwich, UK), which defines time zones.

Furthermore, some countries establish their own time zones. For instance, in the US, there is a time difference between the East Coast and West Coast, while in India, time remains consistent across the entire country. These factors contribute to why some countries will celebrate the New Year 2024 first and others will experience it last.

Which country will celebrate New Year 2024 first?

The Republic of Kiribati, an island country in the Micronesia region of the Central Pacific Ocean, will be the first to celebrate the New Year. Kiritimati Island and a string of 10 other mostly uninhabited atolls, part of Kiribati, will usher in the New Year a full day before many others.

The second country to celebrate the New Year is New Zealand. Midnight arrives first at the Chatham Islands, the easternmost place in the nation, followed by Fiji, and some small regions of Russia, Australia, Japan, North Korea and South Korea.

Which country will celebrate New Year 2024 last?

Officially, the last country to celebrate New Year is the US. The uninhabited American territories of Baker Island and Howland Island mark the final places where the day ends. While no one lives there, the last country to celebrate the New Year is Samao, a Polynesian island in the central South Pacific Ocean. Before that, Hawaii and other islands in French Polynesia, along with Alaska, ring in the New Year. The West Coast, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, celebrates New Year before that.

The moment of New Year’s arrival in 2024 across major countries

Kiribati – December 31, 10:00 GMT (December 31, 15:30 IST)

December 31, 10:00 GMT (December 31, 15:30 IST) New Zealand – December 31, 11:00 GMT (December 31, 16:30 IST)

December 31, 11:00 GMT (December 31, 16:30 IST) Australia – December 31, 13:00 GMT (December 31, 18:30 IST)

December 31, 13:00 GMT (December 31, 18:30 IST) Japan, South and North Korea – December 31, 15:00 GMT (December 31, 20:30 IST)

December 31, 15:00 GMT (December 31, 20:30 IST) China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines – December 31, 16:00 GMT (December 31, 21:30 IST)

December 31, 16:00 GMT (December 31, 21:30 IST) Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia – December 31, 17:00 GMT (December 31, 22:30 IST)

December 31, 17:00 GMT (December 31, 22:30 IST) India, Sri Lanka – December 31, 18:30 GMT (January 1, 00:00 IST)

December 31, 18:30 GMT (January 1, 00:00 IST) UAE, Oman, Azerbaijan – December 31, 20:00 GMT (January 1, 01:30 IST)

December 31, 20:00 GMT (January 1, 01:30 IST) Greece, South Africa, Cyprus, Egypt, Namibia – December 31, 22:00 GMT (January 1, 03:30 IST)

December 31, 22:00 GMT (January 1, 03:30 IST) Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Congo, Malta – December 31, 23:00 GMT (January 1, 04:30 IST)

December 31, 23:00 GMT (January 1, 04:30 IST) UK, Ireland, Portugal – January 1, 00:00 GMT (January 1, 05:30 IST)

January 1, 00:00 GMT (January 1, 05:30 IST) Brazil, Argentina, Chile – January 1, 03:00 GMT (January 1, 08:30 IST)

January 1, 03:00 GMT (January 1, 08:30 IST) Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Venezuela, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands – January 1, 04:00 GMT (January 1, 09:30 IST)

January 1, 04:00 GMT (January 1, 09:30 IST) US East Coast (New York, Washington DC, etc), Peru, Cuba, Bahamas – January 1, 05:00 GMT (January 1, 10:30 IST)

January 1, 05:00 GMT (January 1, 10:30 IST) Mexico, parts of Canada and the US – January 1, 06:00 GMT (January 1, 11:30 IST)

January 1, 06:00 GMT (January 1, 11:30 IST) US West Coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc) – January 1, 08:00 GMT (January 1, 13:30 IST)

January 1, 08:00 GMT (January 1, 13:30 IST) Hawaii, French Polynesia – GMT (January 1, 16:30 IST)

(January 1, 16:30 IST) Baker Island, Howland Island – January 1, 12:00 GMT (January 1, 17:30 IST)

(Feature image credit: Roven Images/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the first country to celebrate New Year 2024?

The first country to celebrate New Year 2024 is Kiribati.

– Which is the last country to celebrate New Year 2024?

The last country to celebrate New Year 2024 is Samao.

– Which country starts time first?

The day starts first in Kiribati because of the International Date Line.